Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market

This report provides in depth study of “Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.

In 2018, the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market size was 51800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 118300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

Alien Technology Corp

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPM Raflatac

Techsun

Impinj

G&D

Catalent Pharma Solution

SICPA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Industrial & Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Clothing & Apparel

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Manufacturers

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

