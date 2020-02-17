Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

— Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market 2019
Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.
All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.
Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.
In 2018, the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market size was 51800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 118300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avery Dennison
Sun Chemical
Zebra Technologies
DNP
NHK SPRING
Flint Group
Toppan
3M
Essentra
Alien Technology Corp
KURZ
OpSec Security
Lipeng
Shiner
Taibao
Invengo
De La Rue
Schreiner ProSecure
CFC
UPM Raflatac
Techsun
Impinj
G&D
Catalent Pharma Solution
SICPA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Authentication Packaging Technology
Track and Trace Packaging Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Industrial & Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Clothing & Apparel
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Manufacturers
Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Authentication Packaging Technology
1.4.3 Track and Trace Packaging Technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food & Beverages
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
1.5.4 Industrial & Automotive
1.5.5 Consumer Electronics
1.5.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.5.7 Clothing & Apparel
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size
2.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Avery Dennison
12.1.1 Avery Dennison Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.1.4 Avery Dennison Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
12.2 Sun Chemical
12.2.1 Sun Chemical Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.2.4 Sun Chemical Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development
12.3 Zebra Technologies
12.3.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.3.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.4 DNP
12.4.1 DNP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.4.4 DNP Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DNP Recent Development
12.5 NHK SPRING
12.5.1 NHK SPRING Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.5.4 NHK SPRING Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NHK SPRING Recent Development
12.6 Flint Group
12.6.1 Flint Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.6.4 Flint Group Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Flint Group Recent Development
12.7 Toppan
12.7.1 Toppan Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.7.4 Toppan Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Toppan Recent Development
12.8 3M
12.8.1 3M Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.8.4 3M Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 3M Recent Development
12.9 Essentra
12.9.1 Essentra Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.9.4 Essentra Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Essentra Recent Development
12.10 Alien Technology Corp
12.10.1 Alien Technology Corp Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Introduction
12.10.4 Alien Technology Corp Revenue in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Alien Technology Corp Recent Development
Continued….
