Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Research by Key Players, Type and Application, Future Growth To 2024

Instantaneous of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market: Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Market Segment by Applications:

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Appliances

Clothing & Ornament

Others

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market impact Factors Analysis:

Technology Progress/Risk, Substitutes Threat, Economic/Political Environmental modification. Technology Progress in connected trade, shopper Needs/Customer Preference modification.

Scope of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market:

Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.

Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.

Although sales of Anti-counterfeit Packaging bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Anti-counterfeit Packaging field hastily.

The global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market is valued at 51800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 104800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

