Anti-collision Sensor Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2019

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market: Overview

Anti-Collision sensors witness growing demand these days as global transportation system has become automotive and in self-driving cars there is rising application of anti-collision sensors. This anti-collision sensors are used as centralized system in a car and from that centralized system signal transferred to braking, steering and other parts of the car. In this manner, anti-collision sensors help to prevent any kind of vehicular collision. Rising application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones in number of sectors such as industry, agriculture, entertainment among others boost the demand for anti-collision sensors and this is one of the key trends of this market.

Car population has increased to a great extent. US is the leading country followed by China in terms of growing car population. This is coupled with the growing percentage of car accidents. Pedestrians, motor cyclists are the most vulnerable group who are suffered from road accidents and this leads to growing concern for road safety among consumers.

Government initiatives ensure road safety and vehicular safety to a great extent. Hence, the car manufacturing companies are adopting car safety devices such as anti-collision sensors in their cars. Higher car population along with higher percentage of car accidents act as an important driver for anti-collision sensor market. Government initiatives for car safety also broaden the market for anti-collision sensor. High price of anti-collision sensors is a restraint to this market. High price of anti-collision sensors raise its applicability in high end luxury cars and that will restraint the growth prospect of global anti-collision sensor market.

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Based on end users industry, global anti-collision sensor market is segmented into six segments such as automobile, aerospace and defense, industry, rail, maritime, and others. In terms of revenue, rail has the largest market share in global anti-collision sensor market. Russia, Germany, UAE, and Japan are some of the major nations that contribute to the growth prospect of global anti-collision sensor market. Russia, Germany spend largely on automated rail service and that is expected to broaden the market for anti-collision sensor. This driverless rails are expected to witness growing demand in future. Russia is such a country that makes huge investment in aerospace and defense products and that increases demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones in different application. Hence, Aerospace and defense attains significant market share in anti-collision sensor market.

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market: Scope of the Study

Global market for anti-collision sensor is segmented on the basis of technology and the segments are radar, ultrasonic, LiDar, camera and others. This market has been segmented on the basis of application and the application segments are adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, forward collision warning system, lane department warning system, parking sensor and others. The global market for anti-collision sensor has segmentation on the basis of end users and the end users segments are automobile, aerospace and defense, industry, rail, maritime and others. The report includes the geographical segmentation as well and the regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market: Competition Analysis

Profile of key market players of anti-collision sensor market have been included in this report. Detailed profile analysis includes business strategies, SWOT analysis (strength, weakness, opportunity and threat) and financial information of this key players. Market dynamics such that drivers, restraints and opportunities have also been incorporated in this report. Hence, report on global anti-collision sensor market includes exhaustive analysis of this market at the current date and during the forecast period. The market is evaluated on the basis of revenue and volume.

Major market participants profiled in this report include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan).

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, 2016 – 2024: By Technology

Radar

Ultrasonic

LiDar

Camera

Others

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, 2016 – 2024: By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Monitor

Forward Collision Warning System

Lane Department Warning System

Parking Sensor

Others

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, 2016 – 2024: By End Users

Automobile

Aerospace and Defense

Industry

Rail

Maritime

Others

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, 2016 – 2024: By Geography