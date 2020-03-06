Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The market for anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies is primarily driven by increasing research and development activities in generating potent anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies. Various research funding and grants, and investment are done by both private and government bodies to support R&D activities and are driving the growth of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

In addition, rising demand for personalized medicine coupled with increasing use of immunotherapy, and potential benefits from the treatment in terms of fewer side effects, low cost of production are also impelling the market growth of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies. However, the high cost of production, the presence of alternative therapies such as chemotherapy and drugs, and stringent rules and regulations are the major obstacles to the growth of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

The global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented as:

First Generation Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies

Second Generation Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies

Third Generation Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies

On the basis of end user, global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

On the basis of region, global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The introduction of monoclonal antibodies has revolutionized targeted therapy for cancer. Since its introduction, various technological advancement has been made in generating a novel products such as next generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies are humanized monoclonal antibodies, whereas first generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies are chimeric monoclonal antibodies. In addition, some of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies are enhanced to improve effector functions, including improvement in Fc?R binding sites. The emergence of logistic services and e-commerce websites are also a vital component in boosting the growth of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

Geographically, global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. In addition, proper reimbursement of therapy procedure, and increasing awareness about personalized medicine among the general population are also gardening the market growth of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base, and increasing research and development activities supported by private and public bodies. However, the market in the Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market are Biogen, Inc., Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), Genmab A/S, Immunomedics, Inc., Novartis AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and LFB Biotechnologies S.A.

