Anti-Caking Agents Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 – 2028

An anti-caking agent is a type of an additive which is added to powdered or granulated materials such as table salt or confectionaries so as to avert the formation of lumps. The formation of lumps is an undesired situation called as caking. The purpose of adding an anti-caking agent to food products is to act as a food additive that keeps powders or granulated materials such as milk powder, powdered sugar, tea and coffee powders used in vending machines, table salt etc. flowing freely. In terms of anti-caking agent applications in animal feed, red lake diatomaceous earth develops the fluidity and mixing abilities of the animal feed. Some anticaking agents are soluble in water, whereas the others are soluble in alcohols or other organic solvents.

They either absorb excess moisture or they coat particles and render them water repellant. The commonly used anti-caking agent is calcium silicate, which is used in the food & beverages industry. The right amounts of fertilizer anti-caking agents deliver robust, long-lasting caking control, and are relatively easy to apply to dry fertilizers in a particular operation. These ant-caking agents comprise of ingredients which are suitable for safe use in facilities where they are applied as well as for all downstream uses and applications including agriculture. Thus, anti-caking agents make products practicable for packaging, transport, and for use by end consumer.

Considering these important aspects of applications of anti-caking agents, the study of the anti-caking agents market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the anti-caking agents market is segmented as follows:

Natural anti-caking agents

Synthetic anti-caking agents

On the basis of end use industry, the anti-caking agents market is segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Others

Key Trends, Drivers

Such factors which would positively influence the anti-caking agents demand are expected to drive the market growth to a considerable extent in the near future.

Caking or clumping is a significant concern in dry fertilizer production, storage, transport and application. Crystallization of water soluble salts and the resulting bridges between the surfaces of fertilizer particles is a common mechanism that causes caking. Pressure from storage conditions can also cause the surface of fertilizer particles to experience plastic deformation, causing their new contact surfaces to experience adhesion from reduced water vapor pressure. In the production of dry fertilizers, caking or clumping is an important concern, as well as in the storage, transport and in the end use. The crystallization of water soluble salts and the ensuing bridges formed between the surfaces of fertilizer particles is a mechanism that causes caking.

The high pressure resulting from the storage of fertilizers does make the surface of fertilizer particles to experience witness plastic deformation. This causes the new contact surface to experience adhesion as a result of reduced water vapor pressure. It has been observed that high quality anti-caking agents do not undermine the treated fertilizer’s ability to comply with applicable regulatory requirements. Besides, they enhance the treated fertilizer’s marketability, and are economical as well. Such benefits of anti-caking agent applications are expected to fuel the demand for anti-caking agents across different industries, thereby driving the global anti-caking agent market growth in the next few years.

However, research on anti-caking agents has been hinting that anticaking agents may have an adverse effect on food nutrition. For instance, a specific study result has mentioned that most anti-caking agents resulted in the additional degradation of Vitamin C added to food. Such drawbacks of anti-caking agents have been dampening the growth rate of the anti-caking agents market.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the anti-caking agents market are as follows: