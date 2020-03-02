Anti-angiogenic Ophthalmic Agents Market Is Anticipated To Maintain Its Dominance By 2026 Owing To Popularity Among End-Users Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Angiotensin II Inhibitors with Calcium Channel Blockers Market: Overview

Angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers are combination drugs that contain a calcium channel blocker and an angiotensin II inhibitor. These are used in the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension). angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers help in stopping the activation of the angiotensin II receptor that result in decreased vasopressin, decreased production of aldosterone, and vasodilation. The blood pressure decreases due to these effects. Entry of calcium into the walls of the smooth muscle in the blood vessels, and cells of the heart results in decrease of aldosterone production, slowing of heart rate, reduction in heart contraction force, and vasodilation of arteries. As a result of these effects, in patients with ischemic heart disease or angina, there is reduction in the symptoms, and in the patients with hypertension there is reduction of blood pressure due to the use of angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blocking drugs.

Hypertension (high or raised blood pressure or HBP) is caused due to rapid blood flow through the blood vessels. The heart has to pump blood harder if blood pressure is high.

Global Angiotensin II Inhibitors with Calcium Channel Blockers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Poor management of stress, alcohol addiction, lack of exercise, and rise in physical inactivity propel the angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases boosts the growth of the angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market. According to the World Health Organization, large population in middle- and low- income countries is affected by cardiovascular diseases. Increase in geriatric population leads to high prevalence of hypertension which in turn propels the angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market. According to the WHO, complications of hypertension account for approximately 9.4 million deaths globally each year.

Global Angiotensin II Inhibitors with Calcium Channel Blockers Market: Key Segments

The global angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market can be segmented based on disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of disease type, the angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market can be classified into heart disease, angina, and hypertension. Based on distribution channel, the global angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market share in 2016, due to high prevalence of high blood pressure. According to the World Health Organization, 20% to 40% of the adult population, around 250 million people, in North America are affected by high blood pressure. Europe held the second largest market share in 2016 due to increase in geriatric population. The geriatric population is more prone to the high blood pressure disease. According to Eurostat statistics, in 2016, the geriatric population accounted for 19.2% of the population of Europe. The angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of high blood pressure among the population. According to the WHO, high prevalence of high blood pressure is due to limited access to treatment and delays in diagnosis that result in poor health outcomes. These factors drive the angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market in the region. The angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period due to increase in government initiatives in the health care sector.

Global Angiotensin II Inhibitors with Calcium Channel Blockers Market: Key Players

Key players in the global angiotensin II inhibitors with calcium channel blockers market include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., and Novartis AG.

