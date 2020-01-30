Anthrax Therapeutics Market Accelerates Business to Gain High Revenue during 2018-2026

Global Anthrax Therapeutics Market: Overview

Anthrax is a cutaneous infection caused by gram positive bacteria named Bacillus anthracis. The bacteria produces a lethal poison within the host. It is still very common in developing countries of Asia and Africa as it is transferred from animals to humans. Public and veterinary medical services are inadequate in these regions. Anthrax is a hydrotelluric condition. In adverse environmental conditions, the bacteria can remain dormant for a long duration of time. Ingestion of spores is one of the most common routes through which people may get affected by anthrax.

People may also get affected by eating contaminated meat. People in professions that require regular contact with carcasses, particularly contaminated meat, might be at a higher risk to contracting an anthrax infection. For instance, abattoir workers and farmers. Some of the serious forms of anthrax are caused due to the passage of germs into the blood stream or through inhalation. For example, malignant pustule is one of the most severe forms of infection. Usually after a four-dayincubation period, a single red papule appears on the infection entry point. In the next 24 to 48 hours, it develops into a vesicular boil-like lesion. This boil becomes a depressed black eschar, which has a hard and raised edge. Within a few days, it scatters and grows into a few centimeters in diameter. This causes the swelling to spread. The adjacent lymph nodes are inflamed. Usually the sore is not painful and does not cause any constitutional symptoms or any fever. The infection heals with basic medication within two to three weeks. Sometimes it may take a few months.

An anthrax infection in the area near the eye can result in extreme facial edema, which can slowly expand to the respiratory tract. Malignant edema is a mixture of intense inflammatory oedematous-bullous lesions and cutaneous anthrax, which can cause toxic shock syndrome.

Global Anthrax Therapeutics Market: Key Trends

The global anthrax therapeutics market is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years. Some of the factors boosting the market are an increase in the threat of infections caused by anthrax among the population and rise in demand for the development of novel therapies and techniques for the treatment of anthrax. For example, the University of California is conducting research on the treatment of anthrax at different stages. These factors are anticipated to drive the market. However, high cost of anthrax medication, high investment related to research and development, and side effects due to the treatment are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Global Anthrax Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global anthrax therapeutics market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global anthrax therapeutics market can be classified into immune globulin, antibody, and others. Based on end- user, the market can be divided into hospitals, drug stores, and others.

Global Anthrax Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global anthrax therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by a rise in awareness among people about infections and diseases and rise in government initiatives for the development of health care infrastructure.

Global Anthrax Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

Key player operating in the global anthrax therapeutics market are Bayer, Elusys Therapeutics, Emergent BioSolutions, and GlaxoSmithKline plc. The global anthrax therapeutics market is comparatively fragmented market due to the presence of new regional and international anthrax vaccine manufacturing companies. New players are trying to develop novel approaches to gain the upper hand in the global anthrax therapeutics market. Some researchers are also using a new method called functional genomics. In this method, bacterial proteins that are involved in conferring virulence to bacteria are identified and are developed as new generation anthrax vaccine candidates.

