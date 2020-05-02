Antenna Switch Module Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2028

Antenna Switch Module: Introduction

Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) support telecommunication-related features in smartphones and other network-connected wireless devices. Multi-band network-connected wireless devices are supported by these modules. These modules combine the individual transmission and receiving paths of individual frequency bands emitted by one or more antennas of Long Term Evolution (LTE), Code-Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Universal Mobile Telecommunications Service (UMTS), Enhanced Data rates for GSM Evolution (EDGE) and Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM). These small-package antenna switch modules have integrated high-powered capable switches and passive-function circuits, such as GSM-LPF, using the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) technology.

Manufacturers offer antenna switch modules for GSM devices by harnessing the three-dimensional integration of LTCC technology and taking advantage of the miniature lumped element realisation of the transmission line. Developers integrate GSM Tx filters that minimise the unwanted harmonic signal transmissions. Currently, the developers of antenna switch modules are offering ASM solutions for dual-mode and triple-mode data cards, tablets and smartphones. These upgraded devices find several applications in the telecommunication industry. The applications range from low-cost third generation handsets to HSPA +/LTE-enabled data-centric devices, such as high-grade data dongles, smartphones and tablets.

Antenna Switch Module: Market Drivers and Opportunity

Antenna switch modules provide voice and data services in network-enabled wireless telecom devices. This factor is expected to be the primary driver of the global antenna switch module. The ever-rising demand for antenna switch modules in the consumer electronics industry is estimated to propel the global antenna switch module market.

Manufacturers integrate different technologies into their antenna switch modules to enhance efficiency and develop small-package solutions. These small-package antenna switch modules accommodate the development of compact network-connected telecommunication devices. This factor is also estimated to continue to boost the global antenna switch module market. The availability of antenna switch module solutions for a wide range of power applications, including tuner, filter switching and antenna switching applications, is expected to facilitate the growth of the global antenna switch module market during the forecast period.

Antenna Switch Module: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global antenna switch module market can be segmented into:

Dual Band Antenna Switch Modules

Triple Band Antenna Switch Modules

On the basis of telecom application, the global antenna switch module market can be segmented into:

Smartphones

Tablets

Data Dongles

Antenna switch modules for smartphones are expected to hold the largest market share of the global antenna switch module market. This sub-segment is also estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of cellular standard, the global antenna switch module market can be segmented into the following:

LTE

CDMA

UMTS

EDGE

GSM

LTE cellular standard is expected to register the highest antenna switch module integration rate during the forecast period. Upcoming ICT technologies, such as 5G, are also expected to drive the global antenna switch module market.

Antenna Switch Module: Regional Market Outlook

The North America antenna switch module market holds the largest market share of the global antenna switch module market among all the regions, and is expected to maintain a strong growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the antenna switch module market in North America can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of automation in the ICT domain. The large presence of telecommunication solution and service providers in North America is also estimated to drive the antenna switch module market in the region. The ever-increasing demand for smartphones in Southeast Asian and Other Asia Pacific antenna switch module markets is also expected to facilitate the growth of the global antenna switch module market.

Antenna Switch Module: Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global antenna switch module market include Skyworks Solutions, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Qorvo, Inc.; ABACOM Technologies Inc.; Sunlord; TDK Electronics AG; YAGEO Corporation; Analog Devices, Inc.; Johanson Technology and CST Computer Simulation Technology GmbH, among others.