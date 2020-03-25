Anorectal Preparations Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

Anorectal preparations are products that contain a combination of an anti-inflammatory agent, or a pain reliever, and a local anesthetic as a suppository, or an ointment. External or internal hemorrhoids are treated by the topical application of anorectal preparations. Hemorrhoids are masses or lumps of tissue in the anus that contain enlarged blood vessels. The formation of hemorrhoids is due to an increase in abdominal pressure. Frequent constipation, which is likely to lead to repeated straining to have a bowel movement, pregnancy, obesity, and repeated episodes of diarrhea are possible causes of the formation of hemorrhoids.

External hemorrhoids are formed just outside the anal opening. The symptoms include discomfort, bothersome protrusions, or swelling. Sometimes there may be development of a blood clot, known as thrombosis, mostly caused after the period of constipation or diarrhea. Internal hemorrhoids are formed just inside the anal canal. The symptoms include intermittent mucous discharge or bleeding, usually with bowel movements. The internal hemorrhoids are usually painless. Many patients may have both the external and internal hemorrhoids.

The other conditions that can be treated by the use of anorectal preparations include psoriasis, diaper rash, dermatological disorders, dermatitis, condylomata acuminata, and anal itching. Psoriasis is an inflammation of the skin, characterized by frequent episodes of silvery scales, dry, thick, itching, and redness on the skin. The synonyms of psoriasis include pustular psoriasis, palmo-plantar psoriasis, inverse psoriasis, guttate psoriasis, and erythrodermic psoriasis. Diaper rash is the irritation caused in the diaper area. Irritation commonly occurs secondary to chronic moisture to the skin. Condylomata acuminata is a skin disease caused by a virus due to the formation of soft wart-like growth on the genitals. In adults, the disease is considered to be a sexually-transmitted disease.

Increasing prevalence of psoriasis, diaper rash, hemorrhoids, dermatological disorders, dermatitis, condylomata acuminata, and anal itching is driving the global anorectal preparations market. Increasing research and development regarding anorectal preparations across the world is propelling the anorectal preparations market. According to current studies, approximately 7.5 million people in the U.S., about?2.2% of the population, suffer from psoriasis. 125 million people all over the world, approximately 2% to 3% of the total global population, suffer from psoriasis, as stated by World Psoriasis Day Consortium.

The global anorectal preparations market can be segmented based on disease, dosage, distribution channel, and region. Based on disease, the Anorectal preparations market can be categorized into psoriasis, diaper rash, hemorrhoids, dermatological disorders, dermatitis, condylomata acuminata, and anal itching. In terms of dosage, the Anorectal preparations market can be divided into topical ointment, topical cream, lotion, gel, pads, topical foam, and suppositories. Based on distribution channel, the Anorectal preparations market can be segregated into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to dominate the Anorectal preparations market in 2016, owing to the increased availability of anorectal preparations in hospital pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global anorectal preparations market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a prominent share of the Anorectal preparations market in 2016, due to increased research and development of anorectal preparations in the region. Europe held the second largest share of the Anorectal preparations market in 2016, due to the increasing prevalence of psoriasis, diaper rash, hemorrhoids, and dermatological disorders in the region.

The Anorectal preparations market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to increasing government initiatives in the healthcare sector. The Anorectal preparations market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding anorectal preparations in these regions.

Key players operating in the global anorectal preparations market include C.P.M. Contract Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Bradley Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc., Éclat Pharmaceuticals, and Eclat Pharma & Aerosols.

