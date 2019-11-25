Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2028

DelveInsight’s “Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2028” report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) epidemiology. It highlights the existing treatment patterns, potential upcoming Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) drugs and also identifies best of the market opportunities by providing the current and forecasted market revenue, sales trends, and drug uptake during the study period from 2017-2028.
- United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Study Period: 2017-2028
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Understanding and Treatment Algorithm
The Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) market report provides the in depth analysis of the disease overview by providing details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology and diagnostic trends. The comprehensive details about treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in the US, Europe, and Japan are also provided in the report.
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Epidemiology
This section provide the insights about historical and current Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) patient pool and forecasted trend for 7 major markets. It takes in to account the analysis of numerous studies, survey reports as well as KOL’s views which helps to recognize the factors behind the current and forecasted trends, diagnosed and treatable patient pool along with assumptions undertaken.
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Product Profiles & Analysis
This part of the report encloses the detailed analysis of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) marketed drugs and Phase III and late Phase II pipeline drugs. It provides the key cross competition which evaluates the drugs on several parameters including, safety & efficacy results, mechanism of action, route, launch dates and designations. This section also covers the market intelligence and tracking of latest happenings, agreements and collaborations, approvals, patent details and other major breakthroughs.
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Outlook
The Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analysing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology. This segment analyses the market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline drugs. This is done by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data is presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Share by Therapies
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or will be launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug. This information also helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs. It provides the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size. This analysis helps in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial as well as regulatory decisions.
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Report Insights
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Patient Population
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Therapeutic Approaches
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Pipeline Analysis
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Size and Trends
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Opportunities
- Impact of upcoming Therapies in Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Report Key Strengths
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) 10 Year Forecast
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) 7MM Coverage
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Epidemiology Segmentation
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Drugs Uptake
- Highly Analyzed Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market
- Key Cross Competition
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Report Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices in Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Unmet Needs
- Detailed Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Pipeline Product Profiles
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Attractiveness
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Drivers and Barriers
- This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) market
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) market
- To understand the future market competition in the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) market.
- Report Introduction
2. Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Market Share Distribution of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in 2017
2.2. Market Share Distribution of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in 2028
3. Disease Background and Overview: Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Symptoms
3.3. Etiology
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Pathophysiology
3.6. Diagnosis
3.7. Treatment
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Total Prevalent/ Incident Patient Population of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in 7MM
4.3. Total Prevalent Patient Population of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in 7MM – By Countries
5. Epidemiology of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Countries
5.1. United States
5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.1.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.1.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) *Indication Specific
5.1.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*Indication Specific
5.1.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.1.6. Treatable Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.2. EU5
5.3. Assumptions and Rationale
5.4. Germany
5.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.4.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.4.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.4.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.4.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.4.6. Treatable Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.5. France
5.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.5.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.5.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.5.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.5.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.5.6. Treatable Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.6. Italy
5.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.6.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.6.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.6.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.6.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.6.6. Treatable Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.7. Spain
5.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.7.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.7.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.7.6. Treatable Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.8. United Kingdom
5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.8.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.8.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.8.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.8.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.8.6. Treatable Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.9. Japan
5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.9.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.9.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.9.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)*
5.9.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
5.9.6. Treatable Cases of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
6. Current Treatment & Medical practices
6.1. Treatment Algorithm
6.2. Treatment Guidelines
7. Unmet Needs of the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
8. Marketed Therapies
8.1. Drug A: Company 1
8.1.1. Drug Description
8.1.2. Mechanism of Action
8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones
8.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
8.1.5. Product Profile
8.2. Drug B: Company 2
8.2.1. Drug Description
8.2.2. Mechanism of Action
8.2.3. Regulatory Milestones
8.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
8.2.5. Product Profile
9. Pipeline Therapies – At a glance
10. Key Cross Competition
11. Emerging Therapies for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
11.1. Drug C: Company 3
11.1.1. Drug Description
11.1.2. Clinical Trials Details
11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile
11.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
11.1.5. Pipeline Development Activities
11.1.6. Product Profile
11.2. Drug D: Company 4
11.2.1. Drug Description
11.2.2. Clinical Trials Details
11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile
11.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
11.2.5. Pipeline Development Activities
11.2.6. Product Profile
12. Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease): 7MM Market Analysis
12.1. 7MM Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
12.2. 7MM Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease)
12.3. 7MM Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products
13. Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease): Country-Wise Market Analysis
13.1. United States
13.1.1. Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in United States
13.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in United States
13.1.3. Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products in United States
13.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2. EU-5
13.2.1. Germany
13.2.1.1. Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Germany
13.2.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Germany
13.2.1.3. Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products in Germany
13.2.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.2. France
13.2.2.1. Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in France
13.2.2.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in France
13.2.2.3. Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products in France
13.2.2.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.3. Italy
13.2.3.1. Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Italy
13.2.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Italy
13.2.3.3. Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products in Italy
13.2.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.4. Spain
13.2.4.1. Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Spain
13.2.4.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Spain
13.2.4.3. Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products in Spain
13.2.4.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.5. United Kingdom
13.2.5.1. Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in United Kingdom
13.2.5.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in United Kingdom
13.2.5.3. Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products in United Kingdom
13.2.5.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.3. Japan
13.3.1. Market Size of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Japan
13.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) in Japan
13.3.3. Market Sales of Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) by Products in Japan
13.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
14. Market Drivers
15. Market Barriers
16. Appendix
17. Report Methodology
17.1. Sources
18. DelveInsight Capabilities
19. Disclaimer
20. About DelveInsight