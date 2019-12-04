Anisotropic Conductive Film Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Anisotropic Conductive Film Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Anisotropic Conductive Film market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 640.7 million by 2024, from US$ 502.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anisotropic Conductive Film business, shared in Chapter 3.

The growth of this market is driven by growing consumer electronics products. The Anisotropic Conductive Film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of US$ 484.8 million in 2018 to US$ 729.8 million by 2025.

Japan is expected to be the largest market for Anisotropic Conductive Film during the forecast period. The Anisotropic Conductive Film market in this region is primarily driven by advanced technology and pursuit for high-tech.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anisotropic Conductive Film market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Anisotropic Conductive Film value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hitachi Chemical

Dexerials

H&SHighTech

Btech Corp (ADA Technologies, Inc.)

3M

Tesa Tape

U-PAK

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chip on Glass

Chip on Flex

Chip on Board

Flex on Glass

Flex on Flex

Flex on Board

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Displays

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronic Components

Others

