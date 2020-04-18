Animal Wound Care Market Size, Analysis Report 2019 With Acelity, 3M, B. Braun Group, Bayer, Medtronic, Virbac, ECO Animal Health, Norbrook Inc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Phibro Animal Health, Ethicon, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Jørgen KRUUSE A/S

Animal wound care market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 930.83 million in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1556.80 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the healthcare expenditure incurred on animals and pet.

Get Free Sample of Market Information`: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-animal-wound-care-market

Animal wound care can be defined as those medical devices and services that help in providing the required healthcare to wounded or diseases population of animals. The products included in this category are specifically produced keeping in mind the anatomy of animals, along with the pharmaceutical solutions with the reactions it might differ from in comparison to humans.

Key Market Competitors: Global Animal Wound Care Market

Braun Melsungen AG; KCI Licensing, Inc.; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Indian Immunologicals Limited; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; Virbac; Medtronic; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Advancis Veterinary Ltd; KRUUSE; 3M; Robinson Healthcare; Smith & Nephew; Ceva; de Biogénesis Bagó; Dechra Pharmaceuticals; Huvepharma; Jorgensen Labs; SilverGlide; SentrX Animal Care, Inc. and INNOVACYN, INC. are few of the major competitors currently present in the animal wound care market.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels in adoption of pets and livestock requiring the need for proper healthcare services and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of income of the population resulting in better quality of healthcare provided for animals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack in the number of veterinary doctors and physicians in the market are expected to restrain the market growth

High levels of cost associated with specialized care and healthcare services for animals is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the commercialization and sale of “MicrocynAH” category of products for animal healthcare in Japan region. The category approved by veterinarians is expected to increase the market share of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the region.

In August 2017, Indian Immunologicals Limited announced the launch of “Zuspray”, their first herbal topical spray product designed for the treatment of open-wounds including any surgical wounds. This launch will help in the company enhancing their division of products related to health care of animals.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-animal-wound-care-market

Global animal wound care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal wound care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Animal Wound Care Market

By Product Surgical Products

Sutures & Staplers

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants & Glues Advanced Wound Care

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Others

Others Traditional Wound Care

Tapes

Dressings

Bandages

Absorbents

Others Therapy Devices

By Animal Type Companion Animals

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others Livestock Animals

Cattle

Pigs

Others

By End User Hospitals & Clinics Home Care

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-animal-wound-care-market

About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get 10% Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us



Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com