Animal Vaccines Market by Technology, Animal Type, Geography and Forecast Report 2024

Vaccines have proven to be a boon for animal health in veterinary medicine. With increase in the number of adoption cases of companion animals globally, vaccination has become important for these animals as they suffer from various diseases. Strong focus on the development of needle-free DNA animal vaccines and ongoing research on plant-based animal vaccines have added to the growth of the market.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/animal-vaccines-market/report-sample

Other than this, growth in livestock population and repeated outbreaks of life-stock diseases; rising incidence of zootonic diseases; introduction of new vaccines; and government initiatives by various agencies, animal associations, and major market players are also boosting the growth of the global animal vaccines market.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global animal vaccines market in the coming years, owing to the stringent regulations for vaccines production, increasing awareness against the use of antimicrobials, and rising number of innovations in developing vaccines for animals in the region.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=animal-vaccines-market

Various factors, including, rising technological innovations and introduction of innovative vaccines; such as DNA, and recombinant vaccines; improved healthcare facilities; and growing investment by government bodies are positively impacting the growth of this market. Recombinant vaccines represent an innovative option to overcome the limitations of conventional vaccines, since these can be produced efficiently in large amounts and usually present low reactogenicity and toxicity.

Ongoing partnerships and product approvals in the industry are expected to increase the market share of the players in the coming years. For instance, in September 2018, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted an expanded indication to Cytopoint, a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy by Zoetis Inc., for the treatment of allergic dermatitis in dogs. Cytopoint is the first mAb therapy licensed to treat allergic as well as atopic dermatitis, an indication for which it was fully licensed by the USDA in 2016.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/animal-vaccines-market

Other than Zoetis Inc, the animal vaccines industry is marked by the presence of market players, such as Merck & Co. Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Eli Lilly and Company, Ceva Santé Animale S.A., Virbac Group, Bayer AG, Vetoquinol S.A., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, and Hester Biosciences Limited.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook