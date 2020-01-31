ANIMAL THEME PARKS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

An animal theme park, also known as a zoological theme park, is a combination of a theme park and a zoological park, mainly for entertainment, amusement, and commercial purposes. Many animal theme parks combine classic theme park elements, such as themed entertainment and amusement rides, with classic zoo elements such as live animals confined within enclosures for display. Many times, live animals are utilized and featured as part of amusement rides and attractions found at animal theme parks.
In 2018, the global Animal Theme Parks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Chessington World of Adventures
Flamingo Land
Happy Hollow Park and Zoo
Village Roadshow
Jerusalem Biblical Zoo
Bronx Zoo
Night Safari
Jurong Bird Park
York’s Wild Kingdom
Warrawong Sanctuary
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ocean Animal Theme Parks
Terrestrial Animal Theme Parks
Market segment by Application, split into
Children
Adult
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Animal Theme Parks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Ocean Animal Theme Parks
1.4.3 Terrestrial Animal Theme Parks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Animal Theme Parks Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Children
1.5.3 Adult
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Animal Theme Parks Market Size
2.2 Animal Theme Parks Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Animal Theme Parks Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Animal Theme Parks Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Animal Theme Parks Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Animal Theme Parks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Animal Theme Parks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Animal Theme Parks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Animal Theme Parks Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Animal Theme Parks Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Animal Theme Parks Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12.1 Disney’s Animal Kingdom
12.1.1 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.1.4 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Recent Development
12.2 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
12.2.1 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.2.4 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Recent Development
12.3 Chessington World of Adventures
12.3.1 Chessington World of Adventures Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.3.4 Chessington World of Adventures Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Chessington World of Adventures Recent Development
12.4 Flamingo Land
12.4.1 Flamingo Land Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.4.4 Flamingo Land Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Flamingo Land Recent Development
12.5 Happy Hollow Park and Zoo
12.5.1 Happy Hollow Park and Zoo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.5.4 Happy Hollow Park and Zoo Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Happy Hollow Park and Zoo Recent Development
12.6 Village Roadshow
12.6.1 Village Roadshow Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.6.4 Village Roadshow Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Village Roadshow Recent Development
12.7 Jerusalem Biblical Zoo
12.7.1 Jerusalem Biblical Zoo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.7.4 Jerusalem Biblical Zoo Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Jerusalem Biblical Zoo Recent Development
12.8 Bronx Zoo
12.8.1 Bronx Zoo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.8.4 Bronx Zoo Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bronx Zoo Recent Development
12.9 Night Safari
12.9.1 Night Safari Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.9.4 Night Safari Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Night Safari Recent Development
12.10 Jurong Bird Park
12.10.1 Jurong Bird Park Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Animal Theme Parks Introduction
12.10.4 Jurong Bird Park Revenue in Animal Theme Parks Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Jurong Bird Park Recent Development
12.11 York’s Wild Kingdom
12.12 Warrawong Sanctuary
……Continued
