Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market is Expected to extend at a 200 Million USD by the End of 2025, with a CAGR of 37.3%

The global Animal Stem Cell Therapy market was 16 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Animal stem cell therapy is a usage of animal’s stem cell to treat a disease or disorder. The ability of stem cell is to divide and differentiate into a cell with specialized function useful for repairing body tissues damaged by injury or disease. The animal stem cell therapy process involves three steps which include collection of stem cell sample from animals and preparing the sample to concentrate the stem cells. Finally, the therapy includes transferring the stem cells into the injured site for treatment. Animal stem cell therapy increases the expectancy of life in animals with no side effects. It is available for the treatment of arthritis, degenerative joint disorders, tendon, and ligaments injuries in animals. Stem cell therapy is most often used to treat dogs, cats, and horses. But recent developments made it possible to use animal stem cell therapy in tiger, pig, etc. Present animal stem cell therapy is studied in treatments of the inflammatory bowel, kidney, liver, heart and immune-mediated diseases respectively.

The classification of animal stem cell therapy includes dogs, horses and others. And the proportion of dogs in 2017 is about 50.42%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

North America is the largest consumption region of animal stem cell therapy, with a consumption market share nearly 58.63% in 2017. Japan is the second largest supplier of animal stem cell therapy, enjoying production market share nearly 15.17% in 2017.

Key players cited in the report: Medivet Biologics LLC, VETSTEM BIOPHARMA, J-ARM, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, VetCell Therapeutics, Celavet Inc., Magellan Stem Cells, Kintaro Cells Power, Animal Stem Care, Animal Cell Therapies, Cell Therapy Sciences, Animacel

Global Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Type Segments: Dogs, Horses, Others

Global Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Application Segments: Veterinary Hospitals, Research Organizations

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

