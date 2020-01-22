Animal Protein Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Protein is a composition of amino acids which are organic compounds of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen or sulphur. There are around 20 types of amino acids which are arranged in millions of different ways to create millions of different proteins. Proteins are present in different forms in a human body. They can be structural like collagen, hormonal like insulin, carrier like hemoglobin or enzymes like amylase. Proteins perform various functions within an organism including building muscle mass, strengthening and replacing or repairing tissues.

On the basis of the type of product, the global protein ingredients market is classified into plant and animal proteins. Holding 80% of the overall market animal protein led the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain this over the forthcoming years, thanks to the rising consumption of eggs and dairy products across the world. The high prices of eggs and dairy products are also supporting this segment in registering high growth.

The global Animal Protein market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Animal Protein market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Animal Protein in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Tyson Food

Thai Union

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia

Japfa

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Whey Protein

Casein and Caseinates

Milk Protein

Egg Protein

Gelatin

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Meat Products

Animal Feed

Others

