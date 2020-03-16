Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

The global animal pharmaceuticals market was valued at $12,614.3 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2016 – 2022. The growth of the global market is largely driven by increasing consumption of meat and milk, and increasing zoonotic and food borne diseases.

Due to growing health concern of related animals and their increasing number, the healthcare expenses in farms are surging globally. Animal farms are increasing globally, due to growing demand for protein rich foods, such as milk, eggs and meat. Increasing trend of pet adoption is another key factor driving the growth of the global market.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/animal-pharmaceuticals-market/report-sample

Among the different types of animal pharmaceutical products, the ectoparasiticides generated largest revenue in the global animal pharmaceuticals market in 2015. High prevalence of animals affected with ectoparasites is the key factor driving the growth of the ectoparasiticides market. The bronchodilators market would witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on animal type, the largest revenue was generated from the sales of animal pharmaceuticals for companion animals in 2015. Whereas, the animal pharmaceuticals market for production animals would witness faster growth during the forecast period.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/animal-pharmaceuticals-market

Some of the key players operating in the global market include Merck & Co. Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Perrigo Company plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi and Bayer AG.

GLOBAL ANIMAL PHARMACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Ectoparasiticides Ivermectin Cypermethrin Fipronil Coumaphos Others

Endoparasiticides Ivermectin Praziquantel Flubendazole Milbemycin Levamisole Fenbendazole Pyrantel Others

Anti-Inflammatories NSAIDs Corticosteroids Others

Bronchodilators Theophylline Albuterol Others

Others

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.