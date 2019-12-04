Animal Parasiticides Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Animal Parasiticides Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Animal Parasiticide is a substance used in medicine and veterinary medicine to kill parasites (especially those other than bacteria or fungi).

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Animal Parasiticides market to approach these areas. GIR analysis of the Animal Parasiticides market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 34.27 percent of global sales value coming from this region, but Asia-Pacific has the highest growth rate.

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Parasiticides market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 309.9 million by 2024, from US$ 262.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Parasiticides business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Parasiticides market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Animal Parasiticides value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chanelle

Zoetis*

Elanco

Bayer

Merck

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Bimeda Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Market Segment by Type, covers

Endoparasiticides

Ectoparasiticides

Endectocides

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dogs/Cats

Equine

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Others

