Animal Parasiticides Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 6.0% during the period 2019-2023

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

Animal parasiticides are used to restrict parasitic attacks on livestock, which helps in boosting immunity and overall health of animals. Additionally, animal parasiticides market is observing an exponential growth based on the high usage in the feed industry. Animal parasiticides are available in three different forms and they are which include ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides.

Animal parasiticides are one of the sources used for improving livestock health. Growing demand for animal-derived food products and growth in the awareness about animal transmitted diseases enables the global animal parasiticides market for growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increased consumer focus on improving animal health is boosting the market growth. Additionally, government regulations to support the use of parasites in animal medicinal formulations, in Europe, North America, and few regions of Asia Pacific has been projected to boost the animal parasiticides market growth.

Free Sample of This Report Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5080

Market Scenario:

Moreover, in North America, increasing awareness of animal protein and inclination of consumer preference towards meat consumption are driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increased consumer awareness and availability of latest technology equipment, North America is expected to dominate the animal parasiticides market. However, lack of consumer awareness regarding animal parasiticides and increasing number of new entrants in the industry are considered to be the major challenges to this market. Nevertheless, all these factors have been projected to lead to the estimated CAGR of 6.0% of animal parasiticides market during the forecast period, 2019-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global animal parasiticides market are Eli Lilly and Company Limited (U.K), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis Inc. (U.S), Sanofi (France), Virbac Corporation (U.S.), Ceva Sante Animale S.A. (France), Vetoquinol SA (France), and Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Key Findings

U.K is the major consumer of animal parasiticides in Europe

Animal parasiticides have a massive opportunity in the feed industry

Intended Audience

Animal parasiticides manufacturers

Feed industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global animal parasiticides market due to increasing consumption of animal parasiticides from the increasing livestock diseases, and demand for enhanced animal medicinal products. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in research & developments to develop products conforming to North American regulations for animal parasiticides.

Furthermore, in Asia Pacific region, India, China, and Japan accounts for a major market share owing to increasing demand for animal feed to meet up the increasing demand from the consumers.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

1.1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1.1 INITIAL DATA EXPLORATION

1.1.2 STATISTICAL MODELLING AND FORECAST

1.1.3 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS AND VALIDATION

1.2. DATA SOURCES

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. ANIMAL PARASITICIDES INDUSTRY MARKET SYNOPSIS, 2019-2023

2.1.1 BUSINESS TRENDS

2.1.2 ANIMAL PARASITICIDES TYPE TRENDS

2.1.3 ANIMAL PARASITICIDES SPECIES TRENDS

CHAPTER 3 ANIMAL PARASITICIDES MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

3.2 INDUSTRY SIZE AND FORECAST

3.3 INDUSTRY ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

3.4 INDUSTRY IMPACT FORCES

3.4.1 GROWTH DRIVERS

3.4.1.1 INCREASING AWARENESS TOWARDS LIVESTOCK HEALTH

3.4.1.2 MOUNTING GROWTH OF MEAT & DAIRY INDUSTRY

3.4.2 INDUSTRY PITFALLS & CHALLENGES

3.4.2.1 LACK OF AWARENESS REGARDING ANIMAL PARASITICIDES IN THE POPULATION

3.5 GROWTH POTENTIAL ANALYSIS

3.6 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.7 PORTER’S ANALYSIS

3.8 PESTEL ANALYSIS

Continued………………………………