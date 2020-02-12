Animal Nutrition Market – Trends and Forecasts from 2019 To 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Animal Nutrition Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Animal Nutrition Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (EvonikAdisseoNovus InternationalCJ GroupDSMMeihua GroupAlltechBASFKemin IndustriesSumitomo ChemicalGlobal Bio-ChemADMBiominNovozymesLonzaDuPontNutreco)

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

Scope of the Global Animal Nutrition Market Report

This report focuses on the Animal Nutrition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992170

China was one of the largest regional market for feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 12.2 billion in 2017. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, Europe, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.

In application, animal nutrition downstream is wide and recently animal nutrition has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the animal nutrition market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which held nearly 46% of total downstream consumption of animal nutrition.

In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, animal nutrition production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the production of animal nutrition is estimated to be 39.4 million MT. Demand for most downstream is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand for animal nutrition largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

The worldwide market for Animal Nutrition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 72800 million US$ in 2024, from 53800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-animal-nutrition-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Animal Nutrition Market Segment by Manufacturers

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus International

CJ Group

DSM

Meihua Group

Alltech

BASF

Kemin Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Global Bio-Chem

ADM

Biomin

Novozymes

Lonza

DuPont

Nutreco

Global Animal Nutrition Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Animal Nutrition Market Segment by Type

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992170

Global Animal Nutrition Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Animal Nutrition Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Animal Nutrition Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Animal Nutrition Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Animal Nutrition Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Animal Nutrition Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Animal Nutrition Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Animal Nutrition Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Animal Nutrition Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019