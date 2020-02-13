Animal Feeds Additives Market Research 2018: Research Report Reveals Top Players, Ongoing Trends, Growth Factors and Global Industry Forecast till 2023

The worldwide market for Animal Feeds Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 25700 million US$ in 2023, from 23300 million US$ in 2017.

Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Novusint, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix and others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Animal Feeds Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In global market, the production of feed additives increases from 16.1 million MT in 2011 to 19.7 million MT in 2015. In 2015, global feed production has exceeded 995 million tons. China is the world’s largest feed market. In 2015, the global feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 41% of global feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 20% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe .Evonik is the world leader, holding 2.66% production market share in 2015. But, Evonik hold 11.92% global revenue market. In addition, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco are also the main market leader.

In application, feed additives downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which accounts for nearly 47% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

