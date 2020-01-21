Animal Feed Ingredients Market in World – Industry Outlook 2025: Cargill, ADM, COFCO, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

A feed ingredient is a component part or constituent or any combination/mixture added to and comprising the feed. Feed ingredients might include grains, Wheat, added vitamins, Fishmeal, Others, and other nutritional and energy sources.



Scope of the Report:

The aforementioned remarks show that the recent growth in soybean and maize demand has, to a large degree, been driven by increasing demand from the animal feed industry. The key beneficiaries of this demand uptick have been South America and the US, with other regions of the world standing on the consumption end of the value-chain. While Africas maize production has increased over the recent past, the continent remains a net importer of soybean products. This soybean and maize demand from animal feed industries is likely to prevail over the foreseeable future. Therefore, African farmers should consider increasing domestic soybean production in the coming seasons, as a way to substitute for the ever-growing imports of soybean products.

The worldwide market for Animal Feed Ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 360800 million US$ in 2024, from 290100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Animal Feed Ingredients in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill

ADM

COFCO

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

Wilmar International

Beidahuang Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chickens

Pigs

Cattle

Fish

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Animal Feed Ingredients product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Animal Feed Ingredients, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Animal Feed Ingredients in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Animal Feed Ingredients competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Animal Feed Ingredients breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Animal Feed Ingredients market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Animal Feed Ingredients sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



