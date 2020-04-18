Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market Outlook, Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

The major driving forces behind the animal feed and feed additives market is the worldwide increase, in the consumption of meat. Other driving factors that fuel the growth of the animal feed and feed additives market is the increasing demand for low price meat, accompanied with high nutritional value.

The industrialization of the livestock industry, increasing awareness about quality of food, and threat of diseases in the livestock are some of the other drivers of the global animal feed and feed additives market.

The global animal feed and feed additives market can be classified, on the basis of types, and livestock. Based on the types, the market can be segmented, into antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, amino acids, enzymes, acidifiers, binders, and others.

Product cost and raw material concerns, specifically upon specialty goods, such as acidifiers, enzymes, and minerals, is expected to become a major challenge for the animal feed and feed additives market participants, in the next few years. Different kinds of regulatory structures, and unstable economies, and increasing cost of operations, are the major restraining factors for the market.

Based on livestock, the global market for animal feed and feed additives can be divided into swine cattle, poultry, aquatic animals, and others.

ome of the major competitors in the global animal feed and feed additives market are Elanco, Novozymes, Kemin Industries Inc, Novus International, Cargill Inc. , ADDCON, BASF SE, Adisseo, Biomin GmbH., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novus International Inc., and Nutreco N.V.

