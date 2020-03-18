Animal Antibacterial Peptide Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2024

Peptides are derived from animal source and possess antibacterial activity that comes under animal antibacterial peptides. They contain residue of amino acids generally about 15 to 45. Antibacterial peptides are the effector molecules of innate immunity. Majority of the antibacterial peptides are cationic in nature. In insects, the cecropin type of linear peptide without cysteine are found. Now, more than 900 sequences of proteins and antibacterial peptides from plants and animals are stored in database. The antibacterial peptides are broad spectrum in activity. The antibacterial peptides are amphipathic in structure and contains positive charge.

Global Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Snapshot

The prosperity of the global market for autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies is primarily a reflection of the introduction of new therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. Unlike xenografts and allografts, autologous stem cell based therapies do not use foreign organism cells, and hence are resulting in substantial reduction in risk associated during transplantation surgeries as a result of immune reactions, HLA incompatibility, and disease transmission. In addition to that, the healthy CAGR projected for the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023 is also a result of growing cases of cancer across the world, cardiovascular diseases, and fatal neurodegenerative disorders.

Application-wise, the global market for autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies can be segmented into autoimmune, neurodegenerative, skin transplant, cardiovascular disorders, oncology, and other infectious diseases. In the current scenario of the market, the segment of skin transplant serves the maximum demand with growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, although persistent research and development in the fields of cardiovascular and neurodegenerative therapeutics is expected to propel those respective application segments as well.

This report on the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market has been developed by a selected group of professional and expected market research analysts, aspiring to serve as a credible business document for its audiences. Besides studying all factors that may influence the demand, the report also gauges the potential of every important geographical region and profiles a number of leading players in order to understand the competitive landscape.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Brief Account

In autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies, an individual’s cell is cultured and then re-introduced to the donor’s body. Used for the treatment of various bone marrow diseases, autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies allows patients to have normal bone marrow, which gets destroyed in chemotherapy. The various diseases that can be treated with the help of autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies include: multiple myeloma, aplastic anemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Parkinson’s disease, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, thalassemia, and diabetes. Thus, the demand for this therapy is projected to rise over the coming years.

The report is a thorough analysis of the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market. Comprising an in-depth analysis of the various factors boosting and inhibiting the growth of the market, this report is a key to making profitable decisions by investing in the correct segment and sub-segment, which is anticipated to make the most progress in the future.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the key drivers for this market is the rise in the prevalence of cancer and diabetes among people across all age groups. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is another factor, which is likely to create a heightened demand for autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies. Favorable reimbursement policies across several nations are also aiding the growth of this market.

Players in the market are striving to achieve therapies that are not only safe and effective but also affordable and easy to use. Players are also investing in extensive research and development so as to speed up the treatment process of autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies. While currently this treatment is quite expensive, government bodies are expected to take up initiatives and make the therapy affordable in the years to come. This is expected to drive the market in the future.

On the other hand, challenges faced by the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market include risks and complications associated with the therapy, such as diarrhea, hair loss, nausea, severe infections, vomiting, heart complications, and infertility.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Geographical Analysis

By geography, North America, trailed by Europe is leading in the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market, on account of the minimization of risks associated with the therapy. Also, these therapies are highly in demand owing to their ability to treat a large number of infectious diseases. The fact that autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies do not require an outside donor, makes it more convenient and less infectious. All these factors are boosting the growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to show the most promising growth in the years to come with high demand from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India. The demand is expected to be high as autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies help in the effective treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and favorable tax and reimbursement policies are also expected to aid the growth of the Asia Pacific autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the leading players operating in the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market are Fibrocell Science, Inc., Aastrom Biosciences, Dendreon Corporation, NeoStem, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Regeneus Ltd., and Genzyme Corporation.

The use of low levels of antibiotics in animal feed as growth promoters and rise in use of antibiotics in animal and human infections are causes of antibiotics resistance among gram negative, gram positive, and bacterial pathogens. The natural and synthetics antibacterial peptides are good candidates for antibiotics alternatives. The natural antibiotics are rich source of proteins as well as amino acids and have less side effects as compared to synthetic antibiotics. They possess synergistic activity with conventional antibiotics and promote wound healing. Domestic animals are good source of antibacterial peptides. The antibacterial peptides are expressed in many polymorphonuclear leukocytes, tissues, macrophages, and mucosal epithelial cells. Antibacterial peptides are preserved in their function, structure, and mechanisms of action. Thus, it is attractive to speculate that synthetic antibacterial peptides or their congeners might be used to prevent or treat infections. Antimicrobial peptides are good applicants for the design of new antimicrobial agents for specific application because of their low propensity for the development of bacterial resistance and natural antimicrobial properties. The major driving factor of antibacterial peptides is their ability to kill multi drug resistance bacteria.

The market of animal antibacterial peptide is segmented on the basis of peptide type, product origin, and geography. On the basis of peptide type, the animal antibacterial peptide market is segmented as linear cationic α-helical peptides, anionic peptides, cationic peptide containing specific amino acid, and anionic & cationic peptides that possess cysteine and form disulfide bonds. Anionic peptides are rich in glutamic and aspartic acids whereas cationic peptides are rich in arginine, phenylalanine, glycine, tryptophan, and proline. These peptides are good candidates for supplements to conventional antibiotic therapy and for development as novel therapeutic agents. These are broad spectrum in nature and possess bactericidal activity. Insect’s peptides are one of the largest groups of antimicrobial peptides. Cecropins constitute the most important host defense system against bacterial infection. By product origin, the animal antibacterial peptide market is segmented into cattle origin, sheep origin, goat origin, pig origin, horse origin, and poultry. The animal antibacterial peptides are derived from above sources.

By geography, the market for animal antibacterial peptide is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market. The rise in research is the key driving factor of the animal antibacterial peptide market in North America. Asia pacific is the most progressive region for the animal antibacterial peptide market. The rise in expenditure on animal health care is a key factor responsible for growth of the market. The increasing resistance to conventional antibiotics is likely to be the key driver of the animal antibacterial peptide market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in use of antibiotics to treat various infections and disease in animal feed is projected to fuel the growth of the animal antibacterial peptide market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the animal antibacterial peptide market include Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Merial, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Bayer HealthCare, Animal Medics, Biogenesis Bago, and Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica. The rising demand for alternatives for conventional antibiotics is estimated to increase the competition between market players of animal antibacterial peptide.

