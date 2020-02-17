Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) helps in blocking angiotensin II action, allowing the blood vessels to dilate. Angiotensin II are chemicals in the human body that affect the heart by narrowing down the blood vessels, not allowing the required space to the blood to move, resulting in increasing blood pressure, known as hypertension, and cardiovascular risks. Leading brands in the ARB market include Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil), Diovan (valsartan), Micardis (telmisartan), Cozaar (Osartan), Edarbi (Azilsartan), Atacand (candesartan), Teveten (eprosartan), and Avapro (irbesartan). ARBs help in the treatment of conditions, such as, high blood pressure, heart failure, chronic kidney diseases, and kidney failure in diabetes. Hypertension and cardiovascular risks are interrelated. Increase in blood pressure can cause high cardiovascular risk in patients. According to the World health Organization, blood pressure is the most prevalent cause of heart failure, resulting in increasing mortality rates. ARBs are available in generic and under specialty brands also. ARBs are a popular choice for treating high blood pressure and are usually recommended to the patients under 55 years of age. Clinical studies have proved that the side effects of ARBs are negligible; besides, ARBs are comparatively inexpensive. Increase in the availability of generic ARBs has created various options for the patient population.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/angiotensin-ii-receptor-blockers-market.html

ARB drugs are found to have least number of side effects in patients / users, which in turn increases its demand and hence is more preferred than other hypertension drugs. ARBs are gaining popularity as they have the capability of improving the quality of life of the patients. Unlike ACEIs (Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors), ARMs do not cause cough or danger of swelling of the lips, throat, or tongue. Moreover, growth in patient population is augmenting the market for ARBs drugs. These drugs are generally preferred over other drugs, as certain studies have suggested that AMBs are also effective in preventing stroke and dementia. Loss of exclusivity leading to increased generic competition, is major restraint for growth of angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market. Furthermore, compared to ARBs, ACIEs have special advantage for patients with diabetic nephropathy and those suffering from chronic kidney diseases, resulting in dysfunction of kidneys. Moreover, patent expiry of antihypertensive drugs, such as, Benicar and Diovan hinders the growth of the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market. In 2018, FDA recalled the list of valsartan drugs as it is linked to cancer, and is anticipated to affect the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market. Increasing cases of hypertension, heart failure, obesity, unhealthy lifestyle choices are boosting the demand for ARBs. However, growing commercial availability of ARBs as a generic medicine is leading to adverse effects in patients, resulting in hospitalization or consultation.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52416

The global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market can be segmented on the basis of region, application, and distribution channel. Based on the application, ARBs are used majorly in the treatment of hypertension, cardiovascular risks, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market caters to hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Based on region, the global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. North America dominates the global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market due to availability of accurate treatment options, advanced health care infrastructure, and early diagnosis process. Increasing obesity rate in North America is also one of the reasons for the dominance of the region on the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=52416

Leading players operating in the global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market include Daichii Sankyo, Lupin, Novartis, Abbvie, Takeda, AstraZeneca, and Zydus Cadila.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com