Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors Market : Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2025

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors are a group of drugs used for the treatment of heart failure, high blood pressure (hypertension), or decrease complications of myocardial infarction (heart attack). These drugs are also useful in slowing down kidney disease progression in patients with chronic kidney disease or kidney disease in diabetic patients. The mechanism of action of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors is to decrease the amount of angiotensin II produced. Angiotensin II has an effect on the body to increase pressure in the kidney, blood volume, and blood pressure.

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors widen the blood vessels by lowering the amount of angiotensin II in the body. These also increase the amount of urine produced by kidneys. This results in lowering of pressure in the kidney, lowering blood volume, and blood pressure. There is a drop in aldosterone and noradrenalin levels due to inhibition of angiotensin II by angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors which helps in reducing blood pressure. Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors also increases bradykinin which widens the blood vessels, thereby decreasing blood pressure. These also cause a few side effects depending upon which type of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors are taken. Side effects include swelling of face or airways (angioedema), reduced kidney function, dizziness, high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), dry cough, and low blood pressure (hypotension).

Increase in prevalence of high blood pressure is the major factor driving the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market. According to the World Health Organization, over 1 in 5 adults suffer from high blood pressure globally. Complications of high blood pressure cause approximately 9.4 million deaths across the world each year. Rise in prevalence of heart failure also propels the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 5.7 million adults in the U.S. suffer from heart failure each year, nearly half of these people die within five years of diagnosis.

The global angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market can be segmented based on disease type, dosage form, and distribution channel. In terms of disease type, the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors market can be divided into heart failure, high blood pressure (hypertension), heart attack, and kidney disease. Based on dosage form, the global angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market can be categorized into oral tablets and oral solution. Based on distribution channel, the angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors market can be classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

