Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma is a rare type of peripheral T-cell lymphoma which is characterized by lymphadenopathy, fever, and arthritis. The signs and symptoms associated with the disease include pleural effusion, arthritis, edema, ascites and pruritic skin rash.

The neoplastic cells related to the disease are found in the liver, spleen, lymph nodes and bone marrow. Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma can be treated with multiagent chemotherapy regimen. In addition, steroid is used to get relieve from the symptoms in reaction to inflammation.

The National Cancer Institute is in the process of developing MEDI-570 as an inducible T-cell co-stimulator protein antagonist for the treatment of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. The Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation is also in the process of developing lenalidomide for the treatment of this medical condition. Some of the other companies, universities, and organizations having drugs for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in their pipeline includes The Lymphoma Academic Research Organization, PharmaMar S.A., Innate Pharma S.A. and others.

