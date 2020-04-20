Angiography Imaging Systems Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast of Top Countries 2019-2029 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG

Angiography is the medical imaging technique used to visualize inside the blood vessel and body organ especially arteries, veins, and the heart chambers. Angiography imaging systems are used to performed angiography. Angiography imaging systems market players continuously develop new technologies to reduce radiation dosage, enable advanced procedural image guidance and improve image quality. Angiography imaging systems manufacturers are focusing on the development of systems for complex and hybrid interventional cath labs procedures. Companies are focusing to introduce several new systems with advanced features. Siemens introduced several new systems such as Artis Q, Artis Q.zen and the Artis one. In 2014, Toshiba introduced its new line of combination CT/angiography systems, these offers all-in-one interventional lab and CT solution. New angiography imaging systems enable advanced 3-D imaging with rotational angiography. Most recently, Siemens Artis Pheno and Phillips’s Azurion Systems gained U.S. FDA clearance in 2017. In 2017, manufacturer such as Siemens launched combined computed tomography (CT)/ magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) angiography imaging systems. Angiography imaging systems market players are adopting several strategies to grab a strong market place in the global market. Product launches have one of the major strategies adopted by market players.

Angiography Imaging Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Angiography imaging systems market is expected to accounts significant growth rate as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to World Health Organization, around 17.9 Mn people die each year from cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Increasing high blood pressure cases, high cholesterol and smoking are the major risk of cardiovascular diseases and expected to propel the demand for angiography imaging systems. Growing number of angiography procedures expected to favor the demand of the angiography imaging systems. Rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases and increasing cases blood vessel blockage is expected to propel the growth of the angiography imaging systems market. Increasing aging population, growing healthcare expenditure and investment expected to boost the growth of angiography imaging systems market. Increasing preference of minimally invasive surgical procedures propels the demand for the angiography imaging systems market.

Angiography Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, angiography imaging systems market can be segmented as:

X-Ray angiography

CT angiography

MRI angiography

MR-CT angiography

On the basis of application, angiography imaging systems market can be segmented as:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Peripheral and Vascular Intervention

Others

On the basis of end user, angiography imaging systems market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cath Labs

Angiography Imaging Systems Market: Overview

Angiography imaging systems market has inherited with big medical devices manufacturers. These manufacturers are focusing on the development of new angiography imaging systems with advanced features. Manufacturers are focusing on angiography imaging systems features such as lower radiation dose, enable fusion imaging, boost image enhancement, and feasibility to perform complex surgical and imaging procedures. As well as big market players are expressing interest in the development and introduction of robotic angiography imaging systems. Angiography Imaging Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for angiography imaging systems market due to the growing adoption of advanced angiography imaging systems and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Western European expected to contribute the second largest revenue share in angiography imaging systems market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan angiography imaging systems market is expected to gain a high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and healthcare infrastructure development.

Angiography Imaging Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global angiography imaging systems market identify across the value chain are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Inc., Omega Medical Imaging LLC and others. The angiography imaging systems manufacturer is focusing on the launch of new products for expansion of market presence and revenue growth.