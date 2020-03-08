Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2026

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (ASH) is a type of stroke that is life threatening. It exhibits high rates of fatality and permanent disability. ASH is caused due to head injury and hence, it results into stroke. According to a literature review, after ASH, approximately 33% of patients recover and live healthy life; 33% of them survive but live along with some kind of disability, and the rest of patients die.

Subarachnoid is a part between the skull and the brain. This portion is filled with the cerebrospinal fluid that protects the brain. When the blood enters this space, it increases the pressure on the brain and damages the brain cells. The cells of the brain get deprived of oxygen-rich blood, which results into stroke.

Symptoms of ASH include sudden onset of severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, blurred or double vision, loss of consciousness, and seizures. ASH is often witnessed in elderly individuals who fall and suffer a brain injury. Approximately 5%–10% cases of stroke result from ASH. The diagnosis includes CT scan, lumbar puncture, angiogram, and MRI scan.

The aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market is driven by increase in elderly population and rise in the incidence of brain clots. In addition, high incidence of hypertension and chronic diseases, increase in health care spending, and favorable reimbursement scenario are expected to boost the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market in the next few years. Furthermore, the existing market players are involved in deployment of advanced techniques and strategies to come up with innovative methods of analysis of stroke and its treatment. Also, high alcohol consumption and increase in the rate of smoking led by changes in lifestyle of people are expected to increase the risk of ASH.

However, dearth of skilled professionals and high rate of side-effects associated with the use of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs (such as ashes, itching, nausea, changes in appetite, and sleepiness) are expected to restraint the aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market during the forecast period. On the other hand, developing nations such as China and India are expected provide attractive growth opportunities to the aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market during the forecast period.

The global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market can be segmented based on drug class and region. Based on drug class, the market can be divided into calcium channel blocker, opioid analgesic, osmotic agent, anticonvulsant, stool softener, and others.

In terms of region, the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the maximum aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market share in 2017, owing to availability of advanced health care facilities in the region.

Furthermore, increase in approval of drugs and presence of a large number of manufacturers are driving the market in North America. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be lucrative markets for aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs during the forecast period. The market in these regions is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to surge in investments by leading players to gain market share and increase in government investments in the advancement of health care in these regions.

Key players operating in the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market are Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Mylan N.V., Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Orexo AB, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaxis, Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

