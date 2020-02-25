Anethole Market Rapid Rise in Industrialization Plays Key Role in Market Development 2018-2028

Anethole is a derivative of an aromatic compound named as phenylpropene which is mostly found in the oil of plant. Anethole is mostly found in oils of aniseed up to 80% and in fennel 60%. Anethole is highly soluble in the ethanol and shows very less solubility in the water. Anethole is colorless and has fragrance that resembles basil. The oils in which the anethole is found have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. These properties are further found in the anethole as well. The anethole can also act as very good bug repellent and can be used in the house and can be applied on body as well. Anethole is an unsaturated component of ether that possess flavoring properties. The anethole has more sweetness compared to sugar. Anethole also has some uses in some of oral hygiene products, frozen dry berry products and seasonings. Anethole is used in many drinks to make them more sweet and palatable. Anethole is used in specific oils that are used to treat the patients with the hormonal imbalance. Anethole also acts as an inhibitor for the carcinogenesis in specific parts of the body like fore stomach and lungs.

Market Dynamics

The growth in the food and beverage industry will help in the anethole market growth. The properties of anethole like anti-fungal and anti-bacterial will help in the growth of anethole sales. The health awareness among people is increasing day by day. Anethole has a variety of uses related to human health like weight loss, diuretic and digestion booster which will help in the growth of the anethole market. The growth in population has created a platform for the growth of oral hygiene product use. The use of anethole in oral hygiene products will help in the sales growth of anethole. The toxicity and flammability of the anethole may increase the risk of its storage in open place. Therefore, anethole needs to be stored in inert and cool places which would add in its total cost. The increase in the total cost may slow down the growth of anethole market.

Market Segmentation

The anethole market is segmented on the following basis:

Anethole market by source of extraction:

Bitter Fennel

Sweet Fennel

Star Anise

Anise

Damiana

Anethole market by application:

Food Additive.

Flavoring Agent.

Anti-Inflammatory Compounds

Sweetener

Inhibitor for Cancer

Anethole market by end-use industry:

Chemicals and Allied Products

Basic Chemical Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Regional Outlook

China and India holding a prominent share in the population have a growing food and beverage industry which is expected to help in growth of demand for the anethole in the market. North American region being another key market for the food and beverages and the growing chemical industry is expected to create a platform for the growth of anethole market. European region has a growing food and beverage industry along with the chemical industry which is expected to help in the growth of sales of anethole. South East Asia region has a moderately growing food and beverage industry which is expected to help in the growth of anethole sales up to a certain extent. Japan is expected have a good scope for growth for anethole sales in coming years due to its growing food and beverage industry. The Latin America region is expected show a slow growth in the anethole market due to its moderately growing chemical and food and beverage industry. Middle East and Africa have a moderately growing chemical industry which is expected to help in the growth of anethole sales in the region.

List of Market Participants

