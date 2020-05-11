Androgenetic Alopecia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

Androgenetic alopecia is a genetic disorder of patterned hair loss that affects both men and women. The disorder shortens hair growth cycle due to excess of androgen, which eventually delays hair growth. Some of the major symptoms include gradual recession of frontal hairline, increased hair fall, bitemporal recession of hair, and thinning of the hair. The symptoms start appearing at the age of 20 and are seen to be prominent in people aged 40 years and above. The disorder leads to hair thinning near crown region, and maybe caused due to various genetic as well as environmental factors. The disorder can also occur due to hormonal imbalance, improper functioning of androgen hormones, poor diet, and excessive smoking.

Androgenetic alopecia can diagnose with the help of blood tests, thyroid tests, biopsy, transferrin iron-binding capacity, Norwood Hamilton Scale assessment in men, and dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) and testosterone analysis in women. The disorder can be treated by surgical transplantation, medical procedures, and low-level light therapy.

Propecia is one of the key U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved drugs, developed by Merck & Co. Inc., for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia in men.

According to the research, many drugs being developed for androgenetic alopecia, which are administered topically. It has been found that topical route of administration is easy to use, non-invasive, and ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

There are several companies which have shown positive results of clinical trials. For instance, in February 2019, Cassiopea SpA announced effective result of Phase II clinical trial of Breezula for treatment of androgenetic alopecia.

It has been observed that many pharmaceutical companies are developing new and improved technologies for the development of androgenetic alopecia therapeutics. These technologies play an important role in the drug development by helping the companies to develop more specific and effective targeted therapies. For instance, RepliCel Life Sciences is using its proprietary cell therapy technology to develop therapeutic candidates for pattern baldness and other disorders. It utilizes dermal sheath cup cells, which induce the growth of cells in the area of baldness.

Samumed LLC, Brickell Biotech Inc., Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Cassiopea S.p.A, Kerastem Technologies LLC, Almirall S.A., and RepliCel Life Sciences are the major players involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia.

