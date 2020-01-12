Androgen Receptor Antagonist Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

Androgens are responsible for the development of male characteristics by binding to androgen receptors. Androgen receptor plays an important role in the development and progression of prostate cancer. Thus, it has been an attractive target for the clinical interventions and treatment of prostate cancer. This has led to the development of new therapies for the better treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Several studies have demonstrated the promising results of cancer immunotherapy with androgen receptor antagonists for the treatment of prostate cancer. Androgen receptor antagonists with immunotherapy enhanced the immune response and prevent the relapse of advanced prostate cancer.

Thus, providing many opportunities to the companies for the development of combination therapies of androgen receptor antagonists with immunotherapy for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is in the process of developing TAS3681 as a novel oral androgen receptor antagonist with dual mechanism of action, acting as both an androgen receptor antagonist and a down-regulator of androgen receptor, for the treatment of prostate cancer. Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., and Evgen Pharma Limited are some other companies having pipeline of androgen receptor antagonist.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others

