Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Growing at 10.4% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 695.7 Million by 2023 Overview by Barcode, RFID and Labeling Systems

Report analyzes anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market and aims at estimating size and future growth potential of market and its segments (by product, technology, application, end user, and region). Report also includes a product portfolio matrix of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions available in the market.

“RFID segment to witness the highest growth in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market, by technology, during the forecast period.”

Anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is projected to reach USD 695.7 million by 2023 from USD 424.2 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories & increasing number of legal cases around cancer misdiagnosis are key factors driving growth of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

Anatomic pathology is the discipline that relies on direct visualization of human tissue, both grossly and microscopically, to render appropriate diagnoses.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market and to estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. The anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented into slide tracking, tissue cassettes and blocks tracking, & specimen tracking. Slide tracking segment is estimated to register highest CAGR during forecast period primarily due to implementation of tracking systems for reducing specimen identification errors & increasing workflow efficiency in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Major players in anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).

In this report, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented based on product, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and consumables. In 2018, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market during the forecast period. Many so-called special stains have been developed, some dating back to the 1800s, for the purpose of identifying and classifying microorganisms in biopsy or excisional specimens.