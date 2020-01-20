Anatomic Pathology Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$30,314.5 mn by 2025-En

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Snapshot

The global anatomic pathology market is treading growth on the back of extensive use of anatomic pathology for identifying and managing tumors that are growing at an alarming rate. According to statistics of GLOBOCAN, around 15.2 million cancer cases were reported globally in 2015, and this number is estimated to reach 19 million by 2025.

Changing lifestyle and inadvertent exposure to radiation that have resulted in prevalence of chronic diseases to be at an all-time high is also stoking growth of the anatomic pathology market. As per the World Health Report, chronic diseases are anticipated to be responsible for more than 70% deaths globally by 2020.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global anatomic pathology market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025, for the market to attract a revenue of US$30,314..5 mn by 2025-end. The global anatomic pathology market stood at US$17,318.0 mn in 2016.

Instruments Products & Services Segment to Emerge Attractive in Forthcoming Years

The global anatomic pathology market has been studied on the basis of products & services, application, end-user, and geography in this report. Based on products & services, the segments that could divide this market include instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments segment has been further divided into tissue processor, slide strainer, microtomes, and others.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23774

Amongst all, the services segment stood as the leading contributor holding approximately 45.9% market share in 2016. The growth of this segment is mainly due to rising prevalence of critical illnesses that require immediate medical attention. However, the instruments segment is likely to expand at a significant 7.2% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025, due to technological advancements that will lead to the production of innovative instruments.

In terms of application, the segments that divide the global anatomic pathology market include disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and others. Of them, the segment of disease diagnosis held the leading share of more than 47% in the overall market in 2016. This is mainly due to increasing use of technologically advanced devices for disease diagnosis. However, drug discovery is anticipated to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period mainly due to increasing expenditure by government and non-government organizations on R&D for the introduction of novel and high efficacy drugs.

The segments of this market depending upon end-user are diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research organization. Amongst all, diagnostic centers have remained the most preferable owing to their low cost attribute for diagnosis and treatment. Further, the segment of diagnostic centers is anticipated to register a strong growth rate over the forecast period owing to extensive use of anatomic assays, availability of novel molecular testing instruments, and availability of anatomic pathology testing kits to detect various types of cancers at low cost.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23774

Early Adoption of Technology Makes North America Leader

Geographically, the report studies the global anatomic pathology market across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently holds command in the overall market; the region held the leading more than 40% market share in 2016. The dominance of this region is attributed to growing aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, in countries such as the U.S., factors such as a highly structured healthcare industry, implementation of Affordable Care Act, and rise in public awareness leading vendors to develop innovative products are acting in favor of the growth of North America anatomic pathology market.

Key participants operating in the global anatomic pathology market covered in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sakura Finetek USA Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories among others.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/