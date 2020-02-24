Anatomic Pathology Market is Projected to be Worth US$30,314.5 mn by 2025-End

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Overview

This report on anatomic pathology market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing services of anatomic pathology as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global anatomic pathology market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products & services segment, application, end-user and geographies.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the product & services, the anatomic pathology market has been segmented into: instruments (tissue processors, slide strainer, microtomes and others), consumables (reagents and antibodies) and services (histopathology and cytopathology). Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increasing rate of chronic diseases incidences worldwide, technological advancement, and growing number of use of anatomic pathology in various geographies. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Scope of Study

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the anatomic pathology market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global anatomic pathology market.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global anatomic pathology market.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Regional Landscape and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, anatomic pathology market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and heat map analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Anatomic Pathology market.

The report also profiles key players operating in the Anatomic Pathology market which are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and other prominent players.

