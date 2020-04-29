Anatomic Pathology Market Analysis, Business Research With Philips, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, LabCorp, Nikon, BioGenex, Quest Diagnostics, Leica Microsystems, Ventana Medical Systems, PerkinElmer, Inc., Boston Scientific, Danaher Corporation

This anatomic pathology market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the anatomic pathology report.

Global anatomic pathology market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.66 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Incidence of Cancer.

Market Definition

Anatomic pathology is a medical speciality that is required in the diagnosis of disease based on the microscopic, macroscopic, biochemical, immunologic and molecular examination of organs and tissues. In the last few years, surgical pathology has evolved extremely, from an ancient examination of whole bodies (autopsy) to modern techniques needed for the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer to guide treatment decision-making in oncology.

According to the World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidence of cancer is in the world is working as a driver for the industry

Emerging technology in medical devices is a driver for the industry

Market Restraints:

The high degree of consolidation in the industry is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The imposition of excise duty by the U.S. Government

Key Market Competitors: Global Anatomic Pathology Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anatomic pathology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Netherlands), Leica Microsystems(Germany), Digipath, Inc.(U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Danaher(U.S.)., Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.(U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Sakura Tech (Singapore), BioGenex, Bio SB (U.S.), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), Nikon Corporation(Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc.(U.S.), Definiens (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation(U.S.), Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.(U.S.), Tecan Trading AG(Switzerland), RareCyte, Inc.(U.S.), Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd. (U.K.), Enzo Biochem Inc. (U.S.), and Epic Sciences (U.S.) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Visiopharm A/S awarewith the 2019 Global digital pathology software solutions Company of the Year Award. The company has accelerated anatomic pathology through digital transformation with its end-to-end digital pathology software solutions, Qualitopix and Oncotopix.

In March 2019 Inspirata, Inc. has collaborated with OSUCCC-James. This collaboration has scanned over one-million anatomic pathology slides into high resolution whole slide digital images. This accomplishment has demonstrated that it is possible to create large repositories of diagnostic quality.

Global anatomic pathology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anatomic pathology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Anatomic Pathology Market

By Product & Service

Instrument Tissue Processing Systems Microtomes Cryostats Others

Consumables Reagents Stains & Dyes Fixatives Others Antibodies Others



By End User

Pathology Labs

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Others

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Development

Other Applications

By Geography

North America Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



