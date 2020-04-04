Analytics as a Service Market Driven by SaaS-Based Social Media AaaS and Cloud-Based BI Solutions – Top Technologies and Emerging Trends to 2025

Study on analytics as a service market overview by solution as network analytics, marketing analytics, web, social analytics, risk analytics, supply chain analytics, financial analytics, sales analytics, customer analytics.

Major growth factor of the global analytics as a service market is growth in structured and unstructured data from different social media platforms. Analytics as a service market emerged from the integration of analytics solutions and cloud computing. It is a service model that uses analytics software to analyze and is delivered through web-based technologies. It offers services based on subscription.

It comprises SaaS-based social media AaaS and cloud-based BI solutions. Cloud-based BI solutions effectively deliver business analytics solutions to the end-user at a lower cost. And in Analytics as a Service Market report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

The report offers detailed coverage of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Analytics as a Service (AaaS) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Industry Key Companies

– IBM

– Oracle

– Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

– Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

– SAS Institute

– Google

– Amazon Web Services (AWS)

– EMC

– Gooddata

– Microsoft

North America is the leading player in the global analytics as a service market owing to the presence of major manufacturers. The US accounted for the largest market share. Asia Pacific is another region contributing for the largest market share owing to mergers and acquisitions in this region further giving rise to improved productivity.

Recent Development

1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Analytics-as-a-Service Market

2 Market Share of Top Three Solutions and Regions

3 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region

4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Analytics-as-a-Service Market : Top Three Verticals

Analytics as a service helps to implement and manage analytics infrastructure on-premises; it enhances operational efficiency, cuts preventable losses, and creates new opportunities. It lowers cost of ownership, increases the ability to process huge data through the cloud, and aids in business intelligence maturation.

At the same time, we classify Analytics as a Service (AaaS) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Analytics as a Service (AaaS) company.

