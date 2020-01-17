Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Analytics as a service (AaaS) has been developed from the integration of cloud computing and analytics solutions. It ingests data and information from different sources and integrates it into a fully-managed data center. Analytics as a service provides services based on the subscription model. It includes cloud-based business intelligence solutions and software as a service-based (SaaS) social media analytics-as-a-service solution. Cloud-based business intelligence solutions efficiently provide business analytics solutions to consumers at a lower cost. On the other hand, SaaS-based social media analytics-as-a-service solution involves remote positioning of a variety of tools that help in analyzing visitors’ behavior and trends; collecting the data; and finding advanced techniques to serve clients in a better manner.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7999

Analytics as a service helps in implementing and managing analytics infrastructure on-premises. It is also employed to cut preventable losses; enhance operational efficiency; and create new opportunities for customers. Furthermore, analytics as a service aids individuals by providing them with personalized access to centrally managed information data groups. This, in turn, eliminates several delays faced by business analysts, data scientists, and other information users. It allows them to discover information data sets more interactively and explore richer insights more quickly.

The global analytics-as-a-service market is expanding at a higher pace, owing to factors such as rising adoption of social media applications and constantly rising demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through cloud. This is primarily due to continuous increase in the volume of structured and unstructured data from multiple social media platforms. Apart from this, lower cost of ownership is also key factor which is expected to propel the demand for analytics as a service across the world during the forecast period. However, availability of complex analytical workflow and data and security concerns are major factors anticipated to hinder the global analytics-as-a-service market in the near future.

Surge in the volume of data across different end-use industries and increase in usage of machine-generated data are key factors which are anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities to the analytics-as-a-service market in the next few years.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7999

The global analytics-as-a-service market can be segmented based on component, analytics type, enterprise size, deployment type, and end-use industries. Based on component, the market has been divided into solutions and services. Based on analytics type, the global analytics-as-a-service market has been segmented into prescriptive analytics, predictive analytics, diagnostic analytics, and descriptive analytics. In terms of enterprise size, the market has been categorized into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on deployment type, the global analytics-as-a-service market has been classified into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid. Furthermore, in terms of end-use industries, the analytics-as-a-service market has been segregated into transportation & logistics, BFSI, IT & telecom, health care, government, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, and others.

Geographically, the global analytics-as-a-service market can be segmented into Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The analytics-as-a-service market in North America is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This primarily due to presence of a large number of technical experts and large enterprises and rise in the demand for analytics-as-a-service solutions and services across the region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the analytics-as-a-service market in the near future. Surge in the volume of data through different channels such as mobile computing, social media, and Internet of Things (IoT) is the primary driving factor for the market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global analytics-as-a-service market are Pythian, Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Computer Science Corporation (CSC), and SAS Institute.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/7999/analytics-as-a-service-aaas-global-industry-market-research-reports

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]