Analysis of Smart Cards Market in Global Industry : Market Development and Overview 2018-2026

This market offers an 8-year forecast for the global smart cards market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the smart cards market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across 7 regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the smart cards market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the smart cards market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of smart cards and their features. It includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. It segregates the market based on type, end use, access, component, and across different regions worldwide.

The smart cards market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of digital payment options, secure & safe transactions, and the enhanced features associated with them.

The smart cards market report starts with an overview of the smart cards market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, & challenges from the supply, demand, & economy side, which are influencing the smart cards market.

On the basis of type, the smart cards market is segmented into contact, contactless, hybrid, and dual-interface smart cards.

On the basis of end use, the smart cards market is segmented into of government, healthcare, transportation, financial services, retail, & loyalty, entertainment, and energy & utility (smart meters for electricity, water, and gas).

On the basis of access, the smart cards market is segmented into physical and logical subsegments.

On the basis of components, the smart cards market is segmented into microcontroller and memory cards.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the smart cards market across different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends in the smart cards market.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of the smart cards market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 20182026 and sets the forecast within the context of the smart cards market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Western Europe), SEA & Others in Asia Pacific (India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Oceania, and the Rest of SEA & APAC), Japan, China, and MEA (Northern Africa, GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the smart cards market across various regions worldwide for the period 2018 2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the smart cards market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global smart cards market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type, end use, access, component, and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global smart cards market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global smart cards market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the smart cards market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the smart cards supply chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the smart cards market. Key competitors covered are NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto N.V., Inside Secure SA, CPI Card Group Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, WatchData Technologies Ltd., BC Card, IDEMIA, and CardLogix Corporation.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type

Contact

Contactless

Hybrid

Dual-Interface

By End Use

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail and Loyalty

Entertainment

Energy and Utility (Smart Meters for Electricity, Water, and Gas)

By Access

Physical

Logical

By Component

Microcontroller

Memory Cards

Key Regions Covered:

North America Smart Cards Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Smart Cards Market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe Smart Cards Market

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

SEA and Others of APAC Smart Cards Market

India

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

Malaysia

Oceania

Rest of SEA & APAC

China Smart Cards Market

Japan Smart Cards Market

MEA Smart Cards Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Gemalto N.V.

Inside Secure SA

CPI Card Group Inc.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

WatchData Technologies Ltd.

BC Card

IDEMIA

CardLogix Corporation

