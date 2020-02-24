Analog-to-Digital Converters Market is Growing Rapidly with More Opportunities by 2024 – Analytical Research Cognizance

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Analog-to-Digital Converters Market” Report to its Database. This report will assist the viewer with a Better Decision Making.

Analog-to-digital converter is an electronic integrated circuit which transforms a signal from analog (continuous) to digital (discrete) form. ADC provides a link between the analog world of transducers and the digital world of signal processing and data handling. ADC is used virtually everywhere where an analog signal has to be processed, stored, or transported in digital form. Some examples of ADC usage are digital volt meters, cell phone, thermocouples, and digital oscilloscope.

Scope of the Report:

ADI, Texas Instruments and Maxim captured the top three revenue share spots in the Analog-to-Digital Converters market in 2016. ADI dominated with 56.150% revenue share, followed by Texas Instruments with 22.360% revenue share and Maxim with 6.180% revenue share.

The future trends of the Analog-to-Digital Converters are combine sampling rates and accuracy with the low noise, price and small package size required by industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications electronics.

The worldwide market for Analog-to-Digital Converters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 3680 million US$ in 2024, from 2370 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Analog-to-Digital Converters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADI

TI

Maxim

Intersil

STM

ON Semiconductor

Microchip

NXP

Cirrus Logic

XILINX

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pipeline ADC

SAR ADC

SigmaDelta ADC

Flash ADC

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Automotive

Industrials

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Analog-to-Digital Converters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Analog-to-Digital Converters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Analog-to-Digital Converters in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Analog-to-Digital Converters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Analog-to-Digital Converters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Analog-to-Digital Converters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Analog-to-Digital Converters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Analog-to-Digital Converters by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Analog-to-Digital Converters by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Analog-to-Digital Converters by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Analog-to-Digital Converters by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Analog-to-Digital Converters by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Forecast (2019-2024)

