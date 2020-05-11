Anal Fistula Treatment Market – Medical Device Companies to Launch Novel Products and Therapies for the Treatment is the Factor to Boost the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Anal Fistula Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global anal fistula treatment market was valued at US$ 550 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases is anticipated to propel demand for therapies used in the management of these diseases from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in the number of cases of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis across the world is a significant economic burden on the health care systems in several countries. Around 0.3% people in the industrialized countries have IBD. A report published in the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) stated that nearly 1.6 million people in the U.S were affected with IBD in 2014, with 70,000 new cases reported each year. Of the total number of people with IBD in the U.S., 780,000 people had Crohn’s disease, while 907,000 had ulcerative colitis. The number of new cases reported is expected to rise in developing countries as compared to developed countries owing to western dietary patterns, increase in use of antibiotics, surge in exposure to pollution, and improvement in hygiene. Countries such as Japan, India, and China witnessed significant increase in the incidence of these conditions. Increase in the patient population is expected to drive demand for surgical as well as non-surgical interventions for the treatment of anal fistula. This in turn is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ongoing efforts by major biopharmaceutical and medical device companies to launch novel products and therapies for the treatment of anal fistulae in patients are the other factors contributing to the growth of the market. Companies are increasingly adopting non-surgical methods for the treatment of anal fistula due to the significant benefits these offer. Non-surgical methods such as fibrin glue injection, adipose-derived stem cells therapy, and collagen paste involve usage of sphincter-conserving treatment techniques that help treat fecal incontinence caused due to surgical methods and have reduced recurrence rate in the treatment of complex anal fistulae. In December 2017, TiGenix NV and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provided a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization for its investigational compound Cx601 (darvadstrocel). Recommendation from regulatory agencies paves the way for introduction of the novel and minimally invasive alternative treatment option involving the use of allogeneic stem cell therapy in the management of complex fistula. However, the significant cost burden on patients due to high cost of surgery and post-operative treatment and lack of awareness about the condition are the major restraints of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global anal fistula treatment market based on treatment type, application and end-user. In terms of treatment type, the surgical treatment segment is anticipated to account for major share of the market from 2018 to 2026, as surgical procedures are the primary medical interventions used in the treatment of anal fistulae. The others segment held 8% share of the surgical treatment segment in 2017. Other surgical procedures such as LIFT and FiLaC therapy are projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to the ability to provide sphincter-friendly and painless removal of anal fistulae.

