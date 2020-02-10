Ammunition Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2025” In New Research

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Ammunition Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Ammunition Market 2019 Report has focused on various levels of analysis —industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the ammunition market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

The Ammunition Market is projected to grow from US$ 25.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 32.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for ammunition due to rising instances of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the ammunition market.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Olin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Nammo AS (Norway), RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland), Nexter (France), Vista Outdoor Inc. (US), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany).

“Based on application, the defense segment is projected to lead the ammunition market during the forecast period.”

Based on Application, the ammunition market has been segmented into defense and civil & commercial. The civil & commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the defense segment from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for ammunition used in sports and hunting activities from the North American and European regions is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.

“Based on caliber, the small segment of the ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.”

Based on Caliber, the market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The small segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for small arms from armed forces and law enforcement agencies of various countries is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.

“The Asia Pacific ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific Ammunition Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in the Asia Pacific region and increasing spending of emerging economies of the region on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced ammunition for their armed forces.

Breakdown of Primaries:

By Company Type : Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20% By Designation : C Level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

: C Level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: Middle East–45%, North America–20%, Asia Pacific–30%, and Europe–5%

Competitive Landscape of Ammunition Market:

Introduction

Competitive Leadership Mapping

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators

Emerging Companies

Major Player, 2019

Competitive Situations and Trends

Contracts

New Product Launches & Developments

Acquisitions & Partnerships

Research Coverage

The Study segments the ammunition market based on application (defense and civil & commercial), caliber (small, medium, large, and others), product (bullets, aerial bombs, grenades, artillery shells, mortars, and others), component (fuze & primer, propellant, base, projectile and warhead, and others), guidance (guided, non-guided), and lethality (lethal, less-lethal).It maps these segments and sub segments across 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW).

