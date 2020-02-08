WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Ammunition Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026”.

Ammunition is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons (e.g., bombs, missiles, grenades, land mines) and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target (e.g., bullets and warheads). Nearly all mechanical weapons require some form of ammunition to operate.

Scope of the Report:

USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 47.88% of the global consumption volume in total.

Ammunition has three types, which include small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition and large caliber ammunition. And each type has application industries relatively. With increasing demand of defence and military, the downstream application industries will need more ammunition. So, ammunition has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents increasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Ammunition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 12100 million US$ in 2024, from 9590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ammunition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Orbital Atk

Vista Outdoors

Rosoboronexport

Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)

FN Herstal

Nammo

Nexter

BAE Systems

Poongsan Defense

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

General Dynamics

Day & Zimmermann

Rheinmetall Defence

Finmeccanica

Bazalt

Zavod Plastmass

National Presto

China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)

CSGC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Caliber Ammunition

Medium Caliber Ammunition

Large Caliber Ammunition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ammunition product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ammunition, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ammunition in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ammunition competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ammunition Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small Caliber Ammunition

1.2.2 Medium Caliber Ammunition

1.2.3 Large Caliber Ammunition

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military

1.3.2 Law Enforcement

1.3.3 Civilian

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Orbital Atk

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ammunition Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Orbital Atk Ammunition Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Vista Outdoors

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ammunition Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Vista Outdoors Ammunition Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Rosoboronexport

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ammunition Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Rosoboronexport Ammunition Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ammunition Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Ammunition Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ammunition Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Ammunition Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

