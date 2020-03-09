Ammonium Phosphate Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Ammonium phosphate is the salt of ammonium and phosphate. It is a highly unstable compound with the chemical formula (NH 4 ) 3 PO 4 . Monoammonium phosphate salt (NH 4 )-H 2 PO 4 and diammonium phosphate (NH 4 ) 2 HPO 4 are valuable materials. They are mainly used as fertilizers. These salts provide plants with fixed nitrogen and phosphorus, which helps in regulating the pH levels in the soil, thereby improving the quality of the soil and improving crop yield. Ammonium polyphosphate is used in fire extinguishers, optics, and electronics. Ammonium phosphate have properties such as acidity regulator and firming agent. Ammonium phosphate is used as an additive to animal feed. Increasing in foreign direct investment in the agricultural sector is expected to boost the use of the latest technologies by raising awareness among farmers regarding the utilization of fertilizers.

Ammonium Phosphate Market: Segmentation Outlook

The global ammonium phosphate market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate. The mono-ammonium phosphate segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Mono-ammonium phosphate is used as a nutrient for fermentation. Mono-ammonium phosphate is used in applications such as cheese starter cultures, distilled spirits, beer & wine, yeast, and bread. Mono-ammonium is employed in the food & beverage industry as food additive and emulsifier. This, in turn, is expected drive the demand for ammonium phosphate during the forecast period.

Based application, the ammonium phosphate market can be segregated into fertilizers, food & beverages, fire extinguishers, water treatment chemicals, and detergents & soaps. The fertilizers segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Diammonium phosphate fertilizers are easily soluble and miscible. Growing population and increasing demand for food are expected to boost the agriculture industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ammonium phosphate across the globe.

Other applications including food & beverage and flame retardant accounted for a small volume percent of ammonium phosphate market. However, market share of these segments is likely to increase during the forecast period due to increasing demand of ammonium phosphate market. Increasing demand for flame retardants market due to rising awareness regarding safety and implementation of stringent regulations by various industries are expected to boost the ammonium phosphate market during the forecast period.

Ammonium Phosphate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ammonium phosphate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific is expected to continue to dominate the global fertilizer market during the forecast period. Growing demand for fertilizers and increasing population in countries such as India and China are fuel the ammonium phosphate market in the region. In May 2018, India’s State-owned fertilizer firm, National Fertilizers mulled the possibility of setting up di-ammonium phosphate plant in Algeria through a joint venture and under buyback arrangements.

The market in developed regions such as North America and Europe is projected to expand at a low to moderate growth rate owing to the rise in demand for focus on organic fertilizers. The market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace due to infertile land and lack of technological advancement.

Ammonium phosphate market: key player

Major companies operating in the global ammonium phosphate market include Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company, OCP SA, Prayon SA, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Innophos Holdings Inc., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Yara International ASA, United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., and Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL).