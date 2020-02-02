Ammonia Market Major Manufacturers, New Project SWOT Analysis with Development Trends and Forecasts 2022

Global Ammonia Market Information to 2022

Ammonia Market is a colorless alkaline gas produced by combining nitrogen and hydrogen in the ratio 1:3, with the formula NH3 in the un-ionized state and NH4+ in the ionized form, which has a characteristic pungent odor. Ammonia gas is toxic and can lead to irritation of skin, eyes, nose, throat, and lungs when in contact. It has various industrial applications in refrigerants, household, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food and others. Commercially, ammonia is manufactured by the Haber-Bosch process.

The Global Ammonia Market has been segmented into Form and Application.

On the Basis of Form, the Global Ammonia Market can be bifurcated into liquid and powder. The liquid form of the product accounts the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the increasing demand for the product in the end-use sectors. It is majorly used in fertilizers, industrial, and household cleaning application and is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Based on Application, the segregation of the Global Ammonia Market is into fertilizers, refrigerants, pharmaceuticals, food, household, and others. It also finds applications in production of liquid fertilizer solutions consisting of aqua ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and urea. Fertilizer is the major application of the product due to the excessive use of ammonia in fertilizer production.

The Global Ammonia Market has been studied across five key regions, namely- Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to increasing demand for ammonia from fertilizers and pharmaceuticals industries. This region covers more than 60-65% of the world’s population and is projected to increase during the years to follow, thereby resulting in the increased need for food production. North America accounted for the second largest market share in terms of value and volume and the contributing countries are the US and Canada.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

26th April 2018: A joint venture between Yara and BASF was announced, and they commissioned a USD 600-million state-of-the-art ammonia plant which uses no fossil fuel feedstock (natural gas). Instead, it will produce 750,000 metric tons of ammonia per year using hydrogen and nitrogen supplied directly by pipeline.

10th October 2016: SABIC and SAFCO established a 50/50 joint venture, named Ibn Al-Baytar for the production of ammonia, urea, phosphate, compound fertilizer, and liquid fertilizer.

2nd January 2018: Nutrien Ltd. declared the effective completion of the merger of equals between Agrium Inc. (Agrium) and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (PotashCorp), creating the world’s leading provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien’s market outlook includes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products.

Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Ammonia Market is a lucrative market and is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The major strategies adopted by key players are expansion, merging and acquisition, joint ventures or partnerships, and product launch. To meet procedures set by various bodies of respective regions, manufacturer gets into an agreement with the raw material supplier to continue profit across the value chain. In highly competitive market, companies are investing more in innovations and brand building thereby, cultivating strong relationship with the customer. On other hand, major players are carrying out research & development activities to improve the properties of ammonia.

