GlobalData’s report, “Ammonia Industry Outlook in the US to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on the US’s Ammonia industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers the US’s Ammonia plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Ammonia producers.

Key Players:

· CF Industries Holdings Inc

· Koch Industries Inc

· Incitec Pivot Ltd

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Ammonia plants in the US

— Comprehensive information of all planned Ammonia projects in the US

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Ammonia industry supply scenario in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Ammonia industry market dynamics in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Ammonia plants

— Company capacity shares for key Ammonia producers in the US.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on the US’s Ammonia industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting the US’s Ammonia industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Ammonia producers

— Opportunities in the Ammonia industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. The US Ammonia Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 9

2.1. The US Ammonia Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 9

2.2. The US Ammonia, Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 24

2.3. The US Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2017 27

2.4. The US Ammonia Industry, Company Share, 2017 30

3. The US, Ammonia Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2018–2022 32

4. The US Ammonia Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 33

4.1. The US Ammonia, Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 33

4.2. The US Ammonia Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 35

4.3. The US Ammonia, Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 37

4.4. The US, Ammonia Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 39

5. The US Ammonia, Trade Balance, 2008–2022 41

5.1. The US Ammonia Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 41

5.2. The US Ammonia Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 43

5.3. The US Ammonia Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 45

6. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Company Snapshot 47

6.1. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Company Overview 47

6.2. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Key Information 47

6.3. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Business Description 48

6.3.1. Business Overview 48

6.3.2. Ammonia 48

6.3.3. AN 48

6.3.4. Granular Urea 48

6.3.5. Others 49

6.3.6. UAN 49

6.4. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Ammonia Market, 2017 50

6.4.1. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Ammonia Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 50

6.4.2. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Ammonia Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 51

6.4.3. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Ammonia Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 52

6.4.4. CF Industries Holdings Inc, Ammonia Plant Details in the US, 2017 53

6.5. SWOT Analysis 54

6.5.1. Overview 54

6.5.2. CF Industries Holdings Inc Strengths 55

6.5.3. CF Industries Holdings Inc Weaknesses 55

6.5.4. CF Industries Holdings Inc Opportunities 56

6.5.5. CF Industries Holdings Inc Threats 57

7. Koch Industries Inc, Company Snapshot 59

7.1. Koch Industries Inc, Company Overview 59

7.2. Koch Industries Inc, Key Information 59

7.3. Koch Industries Inc, Business Description 60

7.3.1. Business Overview 60

7.4. Koch Industries Inc, Ammonia Market, 2017 63

7.4.1. Koch Industries Inc, Ammonia Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 63

7.4.2. Koch Industries Inc, Ammonia Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 64

7.4.3. Koch Industries Inc, Ammonia Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 65

7.4.4. Koch Industries Inc, Ammonia Plant Details in the US, 2017 65

7.5. SWOT Analysis 66

7.5.1. Overview 66

7.5.2. Koch Industries Inc Strengths 67

7.5.3. Koch Industries Inc Weaknesses 67

7.5.4. Koch Industries Inc Opportunities 67

7.5.5. Koch Industries Inc Threats 69

Continued…

