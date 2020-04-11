Aminophylline Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2026

Xanthine is one of the naturally occurring compounds in muscle tissue, liver spleen, pancreas, and other organs. It is also found in urine in the course of degradation of adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to uric acid. Methylated derivatives of the xanthine family are called methylxanthaines. These are either delivered naturally or artificially via agents such as caffeine, theophylline, aminophylline, and theobromine. Aminophylline is administered orally or intravenously. Aminophylline drug combination includes ethylenediamine and theophylline, usually in the ratio of 2:1. At this ratio, ethylenediamine increases solubility and aminophylline is generally found as a dihydrat.

These are also called bronchodilators and are primarily used in the treatment of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). These are muscle relaxants which help to improve contraction of diaphragm, protect the airways from irritants along with anti-inflammatory actions by calming lung muscles. The mechanism of action of aminophylline is not completely known. However, the 2012 Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) report revealed that these act as a phosphodiesterase inhibitors, adenosine receptor blockers, and histone deacetylase activators.

Factors such as increase in incidence of respiratory disorders due to pollution across the globe and rise in demand for cost effective treatment options drive the global aminophylline market. Technological advancements and rapid innovation in drug development specifically in the field of personalized medicine present significant opportunities to manufacturers in the global aminophylline market. However, launch of newer products, quality of the products, and severe side effects associated with the therapies are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global aminophylline market.

The global aminophylline market can be segmented based on disease indication, end-user, and region. In terms of disease indication, the market can be classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and infant apnea. The COPD segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders and infections across the globe. Other factor likely to drive the segment is higher affordability of methylxanthines in the next few years. Based on end-user, the global aminophylline market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026 due to acceptance of new technologies and availability of high number of generic drugs for the treatment of asthma and other respiratory disorders.

The global aminophylline market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of lung diseases, introduction of newer drugs, technological advancements, and rise in health care expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute lung injury are the leading causes of death in the U.S. Additionally, according to the American Lung Association, thousands of deaths were reported due to COPD in 2010.

Europe is anticipated to be the second largest aminophylline market for aminophylline due to increase in incidence of respiratory diseases, rise in geriatric population, and presence of key players in the market. Introduction of novel generic drugs with greater effectiveness and lesser side effects are expected to hamper the growth of the aminophylline market in the region in the near future. The aminophylline market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in geriatric population with respiratory disorders, rise in disposable income, and government initiatives in health care.

Major players in the global aminophylline market include Altor BioScience Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Octapharma AG.

