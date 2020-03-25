Amino Acids Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025

Global Amino Acids Market

In 2019, the market size of Amino Acids is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amino Acids.

This report studies the global market size of Amino Acids, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Amino Acids production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Adisseo France S.A.S (France)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

CJ CheilJedang Corporation (South Korea)

Daesang Corporation (South Korea)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)

Hebei Donghua Chemical Group (China)

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Linghua Group Limited (China)

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Newtrend Group (China)

Nippon Rika Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Novus International, Inc. (United States)

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan)

Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (Vietnam)

Market Segment by Product Type

L-Glutamic Acid/MSG

L-Lysine

Methionine

L-Threonine

L-Tryptophan

Glycine

L-Phenylalanine

L-Aspartic Acid

Market Segment by Application

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Pharma & Health Care

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Amino Acids status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Amino Acids manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Amino Acids are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Production by Regions

Chapter Seven: Amino Acids Consumption by Regions

Chapter Eight: Company Profiles

Chapter Nine: Market Forecast

Chapter Ten: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Twelve: Key Findings

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

