Amine Oxide Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018 – 2026

Amine Oxide Market: Overview

Amine oxide is an oxide of tertiary amine. This oxide is also called as N-oxide or amine N-oxide. Amine oxide comes under a special type of surfactant known as amphoteric surfactant, as this oxides changes from net cationic to nonionic, ongoing from low to high PH, and it confirms its atmospheric nature. Amine oxides are generally used as a protecting the group of amines and other chemical intermediates. Amine oxides are highly polar molecules and have their polarity close to that of quaternary ammonium salts.

Amine Oxide Market: Trends & Demands

Increase in demand for mild surfactants, especially from the personal care industry, drives the amine oxide market. Personal care products containing amine oxides offer superior performance in hard water and high temperatures. Additionally, the amine oxide market is driven by the rise in demand from home cleaning products. However, the formulation and implementation of various stringent regulations on the release of toxic chemicals and gases into the environment during the manufacturing of these chemicals is expected to restrain the amine oxide market.

Amine oxides have applications in consumer products such as shampoos, conditioners, surface cleansers, and detergents. These oxides are also used as thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, and stabilizers. In the last few years, amine oxides are being used in the agricultural adjuvants and oil field chemicals. Amino acids are used in the textile industry as an anti-static agent, in the rubber industry as a foam stabilizer, in the polymer industry as a polymerization catalysts, as anticorrosion compositions, as lime soap dispersants, in deodorant bars, and antibacterial agents. Demand for amine oxides is increasing, as it is versatile and can be used in high temperature and pressure.

Amine Oxide Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the amine oxides market can be segmented into decanamine, non-ionic surfactants, hexadecanamine, 1-dodecanamine, 1-tetradecanamine, octadecanamine, and others. These above compositions are prepared by reacting hydrocarbyl substituted nitrogen-containing aromatic heterocyclic compounds such as 2,4,6-collidine, or 2,5-dimethylpyridine.

Amine Oxide Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global amine oxides market include BASF SE, Stepan Company, Akzonobel N.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Pilot Chemical, Solvay, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Company, and Clariant Corporation.