Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

Amine additives in paints and coatings market players are seen focusing on expanding their portfolio with specialty additives. The providers are constantly focused on providing environmentally safe amine additives while still achieving performance excellence. Arkema Group, one of the leading providers of raw materials such as amine additives has been a contributor in the market for innovative technology and high-performance solutions. It has been commercializing its amine additives product, known for being used as neutralizing agent in paints all across the globe.

While the Arkema Group provides futuristic solutions, they along with other major players have been giving crucial importance to the regulations put forth for the use of amine additives in paints and coatings. Global product safety regulations are being taken care of by the market players in order to expand without any stringency or shortcomings.

Introduction:

Amine Additives has had a huge impact, especially on the paints and coatings market since their inception. Use of amine additives in paints and coatings enables manufacturers to produce low odor, environmental friendly and zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) formulations. Amine additives can be used as upstream building blocks to modify properties or during the production of resins or in the final formulation of paints and coatings. Amine additives for paints and coatings offer a number of features. Viscosity stability, improved film performance, excellent co-dispersion (such as opacity, gloss, color acceptance, whiteness), enhanced physical properties and additive optimization are some of the multifunctional features offered by the application of amine additives in paints and coatings. Amine additives in paints and coatings disperse efficiently and allow reduction of hygroscopic constituents, better water and scrub resistance along with reduced water spotting of the paint and coating.

Examples of some of the amine additives in paints and coatings are AMP (Amino Methyl Propanol), DMAMP (Dimethyl Amino Methyl Propanol), DMAE (Dimethyl Amino Ethanol), DEAE (Diethyl Amino Ethanol), triethanolamine, monoethanolamine, morpholine, triethylamine, and ammonia, to name a few.

Market Dynamics:

The paints and coatings market tends to be dependent on the environmental regulations which is expected to have a restraining effect on the amine additives in paints related market. Stringent environmental regulation such as the Federal Clean Air Act (40 C.F.R.) under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandates lower Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in paints and coatings. Such regulations force the manufacturers to alter the manufacturing process of paints and coatings. Raw material manufacturers are focused on amine additives in paints and coatings to meet the low VOC regulations. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the amine additives in paints and coatings market globally. Besides, the ill effects of VOC have created an awareness among the end users of paints, which is expected to drive the demand for low- or zero-VOC amine additives in paints and coatings. Coupled with this demand, paints with minimum odor possess a benefit as they facilitate the inhabitants to relocate immediately.

However, some additives contribute to yellowing of the paints and coatings film. In a market offering numerous colors and hues, a wrong choice of the additive composition may lead to yellowing of the film.

Market Segmentation:

The amine additives in paints and coatings market is segmented on the basis of function, chemistry, end use and application.

On the basis of function, the amine additives in paints and coatings market is segmented into:

Co-monomer

Hardener

Neutralizing agent

Anti-skin agent

Thickening agent

Others

On the basis of chemistry, the amine additives in paints and coatings market is segmented into:

Polyurea

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Epoxy

On the basis of end use, the amine additives in paints and coatings market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of application, the amine additives in paints and coatings market is segmented into:

Adhesives

Decorative paints

Industrial paints

Marine paints

Protective coatings

Powder coatings

Sealants

Colorants

Printing inks

Polymer dispersions

Polyurethane dispersions

Others

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to be a leading regional market for amine additives in paints and coatings due to presence of developing economies and growing population. Besides, the real estate sectors has witnessed a significant growth in India since the last decade. With the growing population, the increased need for houses is obvious, which is expected to boost the growth of the manufacturing sector and consequently drive the growth of the amine additives in paints and coatings market in this region. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America. Residential, commercial and industrial sectors are expected to grow throughout 2018 to 2028 in Latin America and Middle East propelling the growth of the amine additives in paints and coatings market.

List of Key Players:

